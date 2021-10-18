Tribune editorial: Tribal college, UND collaborate on critical project

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College in New Town and the University of North Dakota are working together to digitally preserve Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara language and culture. Faculty and students at the tribal college on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation will conduct oral interviews with elders. They will inventory, preserve and digitize endangered language resources and other traditional knowledge considered to be at risk of being lost. A UND team will then build and expand the digital collection for the MHA Nation. The schools plan to create educational resources. The culture project will be funded by a $500,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities.

Down