Tribune editorial: Tribal college, UND collaborate on critical project

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.
Up
Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College in New Town and the University of North Dakota are working together to digitally preserve Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara language and culture. Faculty and students at the tribal college on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation will conduct oral interviews with elders. They will inventory, preserve and digitize endangered language resources and other traditional knowledge considered to be at risk of being lost. A UND team will then build and expand the digital collection for the MHA Nation. The schools plan to create educational resources. The culture project will be funded by a $500,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities.
Down
Disease is ravaging North Dakota's deer population, and it could impact tens of thousands of hunters. Epizootic hemorrhagic disease -- commonly called EHD -- is present in North Dakota at a low level most years, but sometimes environmental conditions lead to outbreaks. The state Game and Fish Department this fall has received nearly 1,000 reports of dead deer, and wildlife officials believe prolonged drought is a big reason. Game and Fish is offering license refunds to nearly 30,000 hunters. That's more than one-third of all licenses offered this year. It could be a down year for deer hunting, especially in the Bismarck-Mandan region, where dead deer reports are particularly bad.
Up
The Dakota the Dinomummy exhibit opened to the public on Saturday at the North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum. The updated exhibit includes interactive features about the rare Edmontosaurus discovered in 1999 near Marmath. The 67 million-year-old specimen has been displayed before, but paleontologists have spent the past three years doing more cleaning and preparation to display Dakota’s tail, an arm and a foot. Meanwhile, the Badlands Dinosaur Museum in Dickinson is set to receive a 76 million-year-old tyrannosaur skeleton encased in a concretion that was excavated from Glasgow, Montana. Both exhibits will give the public a rare look at our region's prehistoric past.
Down
North Dakota utility regulators are warning the public to prepare for higher heat bills this winter. Montana-Dakota Utilities customers who use natural gas to heat their homes could pay on average $170 more than usual over the winter due to rising natural gas prices, according to the company’s projection. The U.S. Census Bureau estimates 40% of North Dakota homes have gas heat. It will be important for state officials to get the word out about energy assistance programs to help people who need financial assistance meeting the higher bills.