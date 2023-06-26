This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

North Dakota's Parks and Recreation Department has found a way to protect scenic views at Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park south of Mandan after nearby landowners declined voluntary easements on their properties. The department's Natural Resources Division is turning to tree plantings to get the job done. Plantings likely will occur next spring. It seems like a sensible solution. Area landowners didn't want to encumber their properties with long-term easements that would have impeded development, which is their right. The money they would have been paid for those easements will go to fund the tree work.

Down

When Gov. Doug Burgum announced the Atlas Power cryptocurrency mining project in Williston in January 2022, he said it would be one of the largest data centers in the world. But now it's embroiled in controversy. The Williams County Commission recently voted to ask a utility company to cut power to the project because of repeated construction delays. And Mountrail-Williams Electric Cooperative has since gone to court to ensure things are done properly. The Atlas Power project also has been the subject of complaints about noise and zoning violations. And county commissioners have placed a six-month moratorium on any new crypto data centers because of all the issues. Burgum wants North Dakota to become a hub for high-performance computing, including cryptocurrency mining. This isn't a good start.

Up

A $19.7 million federal grant will help expand high-speed internet service to North Dakota communities. Dakota Carrier Network in Bismarck is receiving the grant from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, through the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The grant will support a nearly $44 million project to add hundreds of fiber optic miles and upgrade electronics to support increased demand. It’s a needed investment in critical infrastructure.

Down

Rental costs increased 49% between 2010 and the end of 2020, hitting lower-income North Dakotans the hardest, according to a state housing needs assessment released last year by the Center for Social Research and North Dakota Housing Finance Agency. Data from RentHub listed the state’s median rent as rising from $835 in April 2020 to $923 in April 2023, a nearly 11% increase, reported the North Dakota News Cooperative. ND Rent Help, a program that began during the COVID-19 pandemic to distribute federal funding to households for rent and utility payments, stopped accepting new applications on May 1. The rising costs coupled with less federal assistance will put even more pressure on families.