Tribune editorial: Transparency necessary in BSC’s efforts

The Tribune still believes the program was worth attempting, but finds the lack of transparency surrounding its demise disappointing. To find out nearly four months after the program ended seems inexcusable. BSC was actually notified June 2 of the termination, which complied with a required three-month notice in the contract.

BSC says financials involving the program won’t be available until March, but it would be nice to know now if BSC made any money off its effort. Enrollment in the program was lower than expected, with 118 trainees in the last semester at a facility that could handle 400.

BSC hasn’t given up on Saudi Arabia and has hired Yousef Zamia, a Saudi citizen, to close the academy project and pursue other educational opportunities in the country. The college needs to tell the length of his contract, his salary and whether opportunities exist. Collins said the college is looking at energy and cybersecurity education for Saudi students.

BSC never publicly announced the demise of the program until the Tribune inquired about it. That might have been the result of the transition to a new college president, which happened at about the same time the school learned the contract was being terminated.

Whether that was a factor or not, BSC needs to be more transparent with the public about its future dealings with Saudi Arabia and any other country. The Tribune remains supportive of BSC’s efforts to expand its educational reach. However, it needs to be willing to share both its successes and setbacks. As a public institution, it has a responsibility to do so.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0