The racist taunts and noises directed at Bismarck High School basketball players by some Jamestown fans was deplorable. The middle school and high school students responsible deserve severe punishment.

Jamestown Superintendent Robert Lech said the students responsible have been disciplined. He didn’t explain the discipline or how many students were involved. Jamestown High School should explain the discipline so the public can decide if it was more than a slap on the wrist.

This was an ugly situation -- outright racist behavior in front of parents, other students, players, coaches and administrators. It’s sad no administrators or parents confronted the abusive students during the game.

For those who downplay the existence of racism in today’s society, this should be a wake-up call. It makes one wonder where these young fans developed these racist attitudes. Was it at home from parents, from social media sites or from observing obnoxious fans on nationally televised games.

The racist actions can’t be brushed off as kids being kids. They are old enough to know right from wrong. They are old enough to know that racism isn’t something to joke about. Kids their age died fighting to overcome racism during the fight for civil rights.

That’s why it’s so disappointing to see fans their age acting in this manner. The younger generations should be enlightened about the perils of racism.

Schools in recent years have put a lot of effort into anti-bullying lessons. What happened at the Jan. 31 basketball game was a form of bullying. It can’t be tolerated.

The day after the Jamestown incident, Feb. 1, was the beginning of Black History Month, which runs until March 1. It’s a perfect opportunity for schools and communities to reflect on the importance of the month. We must be diligent not to allow racism to creep any deeper into society.

The behavior of the Jamestown fans can be turned into a teachable moment in schools around the state. It can be a reminder of how hurtful racist and bullying behavior can be for the victims and their families.

Superintendent Lech has promised that Jamestown Public Schools will work with Bismarck High to help everyone impacted to heal. He said Jamestown was working with Bismarck High on developing “restorative practices” to help everyone to grow.

Once officials decide on these practices they should be announced to the public. It’s important to acknowledge the steps being taken to help people heal and learn from the incident. The parents of the two players targeted are especially concerned about what meaningful action is planned.

The Tribune editorial board would like to believe this was an isolated racist incident. It won’t be if strong action isn’t taken. It needs to be transparent: What punishment did the student fans receive and what are the restorative practices?

Also, what prompted the student fans to engage in racist behavior?

If we aren’t proactive in responding to this openly racist display, it can happen again.