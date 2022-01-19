Tribune editorial: Transparency essential with gender policy

Criticism of the University of North Dakota’s developing policy to protect the LGBTQ community is premature. The policy remains in the draft stage, with UND promising to discuss it with interested parties.

The North Dakota Catholic Conference last week in a letter written for Bishop David Kagan of Bismarck and Bishop John Folda of Fargo asked parents of UND students to oppose the policy.

The letter prompted Grand Forks Mayor Brandon Bochenski, a UND graduate, to condemn the proposal. A number of legislators suggested if it’s adopted, they will introduce legislation to override it.

UND President Andrew Armacost said the policy is intended to protect the LGBTQ community from discrimination and harassment. Students have reported such instances, but no formal complaints have been filed. That might be because students don’t think complaints will be taken seriously. A policy in place might resolve that concern.

The draft policy would require the use of a transgender person’s preferred pronouns and the use of locker rooms, bathrooms and other facilities that align with a person’s gender identity. It would not force anyone to share a dorm room with an LGBTQ student, according to Armacost.

The policy wouldn’t apply to sororities and fraternities, which are exempt under Title IX.

On the state level, North Dakota hasn’t been friendly to the LGBTQ community. Despite efforts by former Gov. Jack Dalrymple and Gov. Doug Burgum, anti-discrimination bills have been rejected by the Legislature. Instead, legislators have been more concerned about transgender athletes playing girls sports.

There’s no doubt many North Dakotans don’t approve of or understand the LGBTQ community. There’s a growing fear that’s been stoked by the recent culture wars. It’s that sentiment that makes a policy so important.

Armacost said the policy is intended to make UND consistent with federal law. The UND president isn’t some liberal firebrand. He’s a former brigadier general and dean at the Air Force Academy. He understands the importance of all students having access to a safe environment free of discrimination while getting an education.

The letter on behalf of the North Dakota bishops isn’t in step with Pope Francis, who has been conciliatory toward the LGBTQ community. When asked about gay priests, the pope said:

“If they accept the Lord and have goodwill, who am I to judge them. They shouldn’t be marginalized.”

Armacost has promised to consult with those concerned about the proposed policy. They should take him up on the offer, but they need to come to the table with an open mind. It would be useful if UND held some community forums where the policy goals could be explained and feedback accepted. The forums shouldn’t be allowed to turn into shouting matches.

UND appears willing to take time in developing the policy, and that makes sense. To be acceptable, the policy needs to be developed in a transparent manner.

A good university offers an environment that encourages the sharing of ideas and promotes lively debate without fear of reprisal. An inclusive policy at UND could be a guide for other schools to follow.

