Tribune editorial: Transparency beneficial to law officers

Two recent cases involving law enforcement officers call for transparency in how they are handled. High-profile cases involving officers across the nation the last few years have put a focus on the conduct of law enforcement.

While the two cases in North Dakota don’t match the intensity of a number of controversial national incidents, they do call for full disclosure.

Bismarck police officer Mark Muscha was captured on video using harsh language with a long boarder, Seth Voegele, he had stopped. It was by no means a major violation and it’s unfortunate it escalated to the point where Muscha’s behavior became inappropriate. He was possibly pushed into his overreaction.

Still, he got out of line and for that he received a verbal reprimand. Overall, the police department was open about its internal review of the case. Since there was a home security video of the incident there was a way to judge the officer’s conduct. It’s the type of situation in which police body cameras would be useful, but Bismarck police don’t have the cameras.

The Tribune editorial board is disappointed that Muscha received a verbal reprimand and not a written reprimand placed in his personnel file. Muscha had “no prior issues” with the department, but a verbal punishment can be forgotten over time.