Tribune editorial: Transgender bills will put youth at risk

Legislators this session have launched an assault on transgender people with bills ranging from restrictions on health care to a ban on the use of personal pronouns in schools. It’s an unprecedented attack on one group by the Legislature.

Whether prompted by lack of understanding of transgender people, a fear or dislike of them or a genuine desire to “protect” minors, the bills as a whole reflect an attempt to demonize transgender people.

The bills’ sponsors may claim to want to protect minors, but the intent of some of the bills seems to be to make life more difficult for them.

We believe House Minority Leader Josh Boschee, D-Fargo, was on the mark when he said the bills were trying to exclude people from participating in communities.

The bills would limit access to medical care, restrict K-12 athletes and threaten doctors and parents with fines and prison time. There are bills on who can and can’t use bathrooms and showers, on limiting who plays on college teams and who can use certain facilities.

On Wednesday there was one indication that all the legislation won’t have smooth sailing.

The Senate overwhelmingly rejected Senate Bill 2199 sponsored by Sen. David Clemens, R-Fargo. The bill would ban schools and other entities from using personal pronouns preferred by transgender people. Under the bill, violators could be fined $1,500.

The bill drew 94 pieces of testimony with all but one against it, and that one was neutral.

The Tribune finds the bills dealing with the health care of transgender minors most egregious.

House Bill 1254, sponsored by Rep. Bill Tveit, R-Hazen, would create a Class B felony for doctors who perform sex reassignment surgery or prescribe hormone treatments to transgender minors. Doctors could be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison and fined $20,000.

Freshman Rep. Brandon Prichard, R-Bismarck, has House Bill 1301, which creates a civil penalty for doctors and parents involved in gender-affirming surgery for minors. It allows the attorney general to impose hefty fines.

Prichard also is sponsoring House Bill 1332, which puts into law that performing conversion therapy isn’t an ethical violation by social workers. If passed, it would overturn an administrative rule adopted in 2021 that the therapy violates an ethical standard.

Testimony by Bismarck psychiatrist Gabriela Balf provides a clearer picture on what types of treatment are being provided in the state. She noted that the industry standard is for no gender-affirming medical treatments prior to puberty.

Sex reassignment surgery hasn’t been performed on a minor in North Dakota, according to Balf.

She treats teens experiencing gender dysphoria, which the American Psychiatric Association says is psychological distress due to a mismatch between one’s gender identity and one’s assigned sex at birth.

Balf said transgender youth suffer high rates of suicide, depression and drug use. Barring treatments, she added, would worsen the situation.

That’s the major flaw with most of the legislation. It puts transgender youth at more risk.

The treatment of transgender minors should be based on decisions made by parents and doctors working with the transgender child. Not by some legislators who appear to have a fear of, or antipathy toward, transgender people.

Legislators need to see these bills for what they are — an attempt to isolate and punish a faction of society. It’s no different than passing laws to segregate Blacks or hurt Jews.

The North Dakota Legislature needs to be better than these bills.