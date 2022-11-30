Tribune editorial: Training rules essential for bus drivers

There’s a shortage of school bus drivers in North Dakota, which poses problems for many districts. The way to solve it, however, isn’t by reducing training requirements.

The U.S. Department of Transportation since February has required drivers to get baseline safety training. Drivers can operate smaller 14-passenger buses without a commercial license, but a license is required for larger buses like ones that carry 24 passengers.

The training to get a license can be expensive, ranging from $5,000 to $8,000. Once a driver gets a license, a school bus job isn’t as attractive as other driving jobs. School bus drivers might work just three hours a day, and the pay usually isn’t very high.

That’s why some school officials want the requirements relaxed. The Tribune editorial board believes that’s a bad idea. Safety training is essential whether you are driving a big semitrailer or a school bus.

So far this school year buses have been involved in crashes in Carpio, Leonard and south Fargo. It reminds us that accidents happen, especially during bad weather. We need to do everything possible to safeguard the children on the buses.

Brian Ellersick is the program manager for Bismarck State College’s TrainND CDL Program. It trains drivers and helps them get commercial driver's license certification. The demand is high for the program, and there is a six-month wait to get into it.

Ellersick believes the new federal requirements are putting safer, more informed drivers on the road. That’s what we need, and we shouldn’t do anything that reduces training. The Tribune agrees with Ellersick when he argues there should be some form of financial aid available for those who want to go through training.

At the least it makes sense to make aid available for those who want to take the training to drive school buses. It’s something the Legislature should consider when it convenes in January. Parents need to be confident that drivers are well-trained and safety-conscious.

While school buses have more safety features than in the past, children are still vulnerable. Plus they can be active at times. Drivers not only have to keep an eye on the road, they have to monitor the students.

Fortunately, North Dakota has been putting an emphasis on highway safety. Vision Zero, the state’s strategy to eliminate traffic fatalities, has made safety a priority.

The state needs to work with school districts to help put well-trained drivers on the road. We shouldn’t try to cut any corners when the safety of our children is at stake.