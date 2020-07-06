Tribune editorial: Trade deal ‘step in right direction’ for ag producers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

The U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement took effect last week, a trade deal supported by North Dakota officials. The North Dakota Farm Bureau called the agreement a “step in the right direction for farmers and ranchers.” In particular, the agreement allows U.S. wheat to be treated more fairly and gives U.S. dairy products access to an additional 3.6% of Canada’s dairy market. North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said the trade deal brings relationships with Canada and Mexico “into the 21st century” and includes improvements that will “lead to fairer trade and expanded exports.”

Down

Burleigh County now has more than 100 active cases of COVID-19 as the state’s overall total of coronavirus cases trends upward. On Sunday, Burleigh had 117 of the state’s 412 active cases. The only county with more active cases is Cass County, which had 125 cases as of Sunday. Morton County also has seen an increase in recent days, with 29 active cases as of Sunday. With these figures increasing, it’s important for people to not get complacent about social distancing, wearing masks and hand washing.

Up