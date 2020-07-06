Tribune editorial: Trade deal ‘step in right direction’ for ag producers

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.
Up
The U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement took effect last week, a trade deal supported by North Dakota officials. The North Dakota Farm Bureau called the agreement a “step in the right direction for farmers and ranchers.” In particular, the agreement allows U.S. wheat to be treated more fairly and gives U.S. dairy products access to an additional 3.6% of Canada’s dairy market. North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said the trade deal brings relationships with Canada and Mexico “into the 21st century” and includes improvements that will “lead to fairer trade and expanded exports.”
Down
Burleigh County now has more than 100 active cases of COVID-19 as the state’s overall total of coronavirus cases trends upward. On Sunday, Burleigh had 117 of the state’s 412 active cases. The only county with more active cases is Cass County, which had 125 cases as of Sunday. Morton County also has seen an increase in recent days, with 29 active cases as of Sunday. With these figures increasing, it’s important for people to not get complacent about social distancing, wearing masks and hand washing.
Up
North Dakota University System Chancellor Mark Hagerott says he will donate his pay raise. The State Board of Higher Education last week approved a 2.5% raise for Hagerott, which will increase his annual pay of $374,400 by $9,360. Hagerott said he will give that raise to the North Dakota University System Foundation. The nonprofit supports higher education at the state’s 11 campuses.
Down
The coronavirus pandemic is likely having an effect on participation in the census. While Burleigh and Morton counties have the highest self-response rates in the state, other counties in the region are lagging. The lowest rates of response as of June 25 were Sioux County at 26.9%, Rolette County at 28.1%, McKenzie County at 30.6%, Mountrail County at 32.3% and Benson County at 34.3%. Estimates show that every missed resident costs the state about $19,100 and every missed household costs about $44,312.
Up
Courthouses in the South Central District have implemented several changes in preparation for jury trials resuming on July 14. The changes aim to protect the safety of the public and potential jurors while also allowing court cases to proceed. Some changes include installing Plexiglass barriers in areas where social distancing is difficult and changing scheduling to better manage traffic. Courthouses are not designed for social distancing, so it will likely take creativity and some patience as people adjust to the new normal.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!