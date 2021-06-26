Tribune editorial: Too many going hungry, time to end problem

Mike McCleary’s excellent series on food insecurity concludes today with an examination of child hunger in the state. It’s both a depressing and uplifting story.
Depressing because this nation still struggles to feed its most vulnerable citizens -- the young. Uplifting because of the efforts of organizations and volunteers to fill the gap and feed the hungry.
McCleary’s four-part series provided a look at the number of people facing food insecurity and the cost of helping them, provided personal accounts of people who aren’t sure how they will put food on the table, and, finally, detailed the efforts to make sure children have something to eat seven days a week.
An estimated 42,000 adults in North Dakota, many with children, were dealing with food insecurity late last year. It’s not a new problem, but the pandemic aggravated it by putting people out of work, closing soup kitchens, sending children home to learn remotely and making it more difficult for food programs to reach people in need.
It’s shameful in this nation, the breadbasket of the world, that not everyone can afford to have access to food. It’s easy to blame those who can’t afford food for their plight. That, however, would be wrong.
Students coming to school hungry might have parents working two or more jobs to make ends meet. There may be an illness in the family running up bills, parents may have lost their jobs or can’t makes ends meet on their salary. Many factors contribute to dire circumstances people find themselves in.
Fortunately, organizations and volunteers have been working to fill the void. The Great Plains Food Bank distributes millions of pounds of food each year to 99 communities in North Dakota and in eastern Minnesota.
On a smaller scale, Jim Barnhardt, co-owner of J & R Vacuum and Sewing in Bismarck, launched the Adopt-a-Block food distribution program in 2019. Now Barnhardt and his wife are going big and building the $3.1 million Dream Center in Bismarck to provide community meals and a host of services.
The Community Action Program Bismarck Region and Missouri Slope Areawide United Way have been operating Backpacks for Kids for a number of years. The program makes sure children have food to take home for the weekends.
The program is also tied to the Bismarck school district’s math and reading goals. To get it launched, it “took a group of people who didn’t want to blame families for not being able to feed their kids and wanted to help families so they could make certain kids could learn,” said Tamara Uselman, former superintendent of Bismarck Public Schools.
These are just a few of the programs to combat food insecurity that the series examined. The challenge facing society is to reduce or eliminate the need for the programs.
It’s difficult for workers to survive if they are working for minimum wage and few, if any, benefits. Americans who lost their jobs during the pandemic quickly learned how quickly their savings could be drained.
The people lined up waiting for food across the country during the pandemic didn’t want handouts, but they were desperate.
The way to solve food insecurity is through job security, better wages and benefits, and improved health care. We should have learned from the pandemic that we need to solve food insecurity.