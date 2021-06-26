Tribune editorial: Too many going hungry, time to end problem

Mike McCleary’s excellent series on food insecurity concludes today with an examination of child hunger in the state. It’s both a depressing and uplifting story.

Depressing because this nation still struggles to feed its most vulnerable citizens -- the young. Uplifting because of the efforts of organizations and volunteers to fill the gap and feed the hungry.

McCleary’s four-part series provided a look at the number of people facing food insecurity and the cost of helping them, provided personal accounts of people who aren’t sure how they will put food on the table, and, finally, detailed the efforts to make sure children have something to eat seven days a week.

An estimated 42,000 adults in North Dakota, many with children, were dealing with food insecurity late last year. It’s not a new problem, but the pandemic aggravated it by putting people out of work, closing soup kitchens, sending children home to learn remotely and making it more difficult for food programs to reach people in need.

It’s shameful in this nation, the breadbasket of the world, that not everyone can afford to have access to food. It’s easy to blame those who can’t afford food for their plight. That, however, would be wrong.