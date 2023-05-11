Every legislative session lawmakers tinker with the Legacy Fund. They are like a herd of horses attracted by oats. In this case, legislators are drawn by a huge amount of money from oil and gas taxes.

The Legacy Fund was created by a ballot measure in 2010 with the idea that the money generated would be used for the future of North Dakota. It was vague how, when and for what purposes the fund could be tapped.

Every session legislators seem more inclined to spend the fund on a variety of projects. This session House Bill 1379 divvied up Legacy Fund earnings for the 2023-25 biennium. The first $50 million in earnings went to infrastructure bonds and funding the state employee retirement system.

The next $60 million will fund roads and highways. The bill establishes $485 million in new spending beginning July 1, 2023.

HB 1379 was approved at the end of the session which prompted some legislators to complain the bill wasn’t well-vetted and explained to the public. Sen. Sean Cleary, R-Bismarck, argued the bill didn’t clearly convey to the public how the fund is being spent on game-changing projects or grown through investment. The bill, he said, doesn’t provide clarity.

An amendment to the Office of Management and Budget bill at the end of the session would have allowed 8% of the five-year average value of the fund to be spent during a two-year budget cycle. It had been 7%.

Gov. Doug Burgum vetoed the part of the OMB bill creating the 8% value of the fund to be spent. Burgum argued the state has enough money under 7% and that raising it to 8% means the money would sit in the General Fund and the Strategic Investment Improvement Fund without gaining interest. The Tribune agrees with him.

The Tribune Editorial Board doesn’t object to many of the uses of Legacy Fund earnings. The money usually goes to meeting the needs of the state or toward building for the future. We do feel Cleary makes a good point about clarity.

It seems like every session legislators try to fine-tune the use of the Legacy Fund. It’s almost impossible for the public to keep track of how the fund is being used. It doesn’t help when the OMB amendment is approved during the middle of the night on a weekend.

It doesn’t provide time for the public to provide feedback. It’s true that the public can watch legislative action from home, which is good, but they are powerless to influence the vote.

Legislators aren’t the only ones with ideas on how to spend the Legacy Fund earnings. Just about every member of the public thinks there is a special project, government service or investment that merits Legacy Fund money.

The Legacy Fund has the potential of being a game-changer for North Dakota. As long as the Legislature keeps changing the rules of the game there will be uncertainty among the public.