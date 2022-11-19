Tribune editorial: Time to move forward on new BNSF bridge

BNSF Railway appears poised to receive final federal approval to build a new Bismarck-Mandan bridge over the Missouri River and dismantle the old one. At the same time, the citizen group Friends of the Rail Bridge indicates it will go to court to try to save the 139-year-old structure.

BNSF spokeswoman Amy McBeth notes the bridge is nearing the end of its life span. A new bridge will improve the movement of coal and grain in North Dakota.

It’s unfortunate that FORB might sue, though it’s the group's right. The Tribune editorial board understands the desire of FORB to preserve the old bridge. It’s a landmark in Bismarck-Mandan and known throughout the state. FORB wants to turn it into a walking bridge, arguing it will be a big tourist draw. The group sees it and the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library being built in Medora combining to lure tourists to the state.

It would be an expensive task to create a walking bridge. A 2019 North Dakota State University study estimates it would cost just under $7 million. There would be maintenance costs for the bridge and possible purchase costs, though FORB argues the bridge belongs to the state, not BNSF. The railroad disputes that, and the state Attorney General's Office has declined to weigh in.

The U.S. Coast Guard, which decides on projects proposed on that part of the river, intends to issue a formal decision in December allowing BNSF to build a new bridge and tear down the old one. The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality also plans to sign off on the project.

The Coast Guard said it’s not feasible to build a new bridge and keep the old one. It also said BNSF provided proof that it owns the bridge. FORB plans to raise the ownership issue and contest the process of approving the new bridge if it goes to court.

BNSF has put years of work into the new bridge project. In the beginning, BNSF estimated it would cost $60 million to build a new bridge and $4 million to remove the old one. McBeth said the costs have no doubt gone up. “We didn’t anticipate that it would be five years later,” she said.

Construction of a new bridge is expected to take two to three years. It would be unfair to BNSF to drag out the process longer.

State officials haven’t been inclined to help FORB’s efforts. They have voiced support for a new bridge citing the economic benefits to the state.

If FORB goes to court it has the potential of adding another delay to the project. Should the group win, it would have to find the financial resources to repurpose the bridge. FORB said it’s difficult to raise money with the bridge ownership issue not settled, stressing that private foundations have expressed interest and support.

The Tribune believes FORB remains overly optimistic about potential fundraising and tourist interest. State officials won't allow BNSF to blow up the bridge, so parts of it could potentially be used in historic preservation projects. The thought of the old bridge going down might be hard to accept, but it’s the feasible alternative.