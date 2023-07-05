The Minnesota Legislature’s approval of a program to provide free tuition to some state students puts North Dakota in bind. The program is expected to entice some Minnesota students to stay home who other wise would have come to North Dakota.

It’s uncertain what, if anything, North Dakota can do to counter the Minnesota action.

The North Star Promise will provide free tuition to students from Minnesota families with annual incomes of less than $80,000 with applications starting in the fall of 2024. Five presidents from North Dakota higher education institutions appeared before the state Board of Higher Education last week seeking help.

They fear the Minnesota program will reduce enrollments at their institutions. North Dakota State University President David Cook said 52% of NDSU students come from Minnesota. He argued the Minnesota program carries “catastrophic implications” for North Dakota schools.

NDSU and other schools already have seen declining enrollments.

At Mayville State University there are 135 Minnesotans out of a total enrollment of 1,100, according to Mayville President Brian Van Horn. He expects more than 100 could be influenced by the program.

University of North Dakota President Andrew Armacost, North Dakota State College of Science President Rod Flanigan and Valley City State University President Alan LaFave also attended the board meeting.

Cook wants the Legislature’s interim Higher Education Committee to discuss the issue. He also suggested that a special legislative session be considered. The Legislature still has five days it could use so it doesn’t have to rely on Gov. Doug Burgum to call a special session.

The Tribune Editorial Board believes House Majority Leader Mike Lefor, R-Dickinson, was right when he said he was willing to discuss the issue with the interested parties, but the higher education leaders need to offer a plan of action.

Lefor pointed out that legislators believe higher education plays a key role in building North Dakota’s workforce and that competition from other states can hinder that effort.

It’s questionable whether offering a similar program in North Dakota would attract enough in-state students to offset the loss of Minnesotans. Offering a special program to lure Minnesotans and students from other states wouldn’t be fair to North Dakotans.

The Tribune doesn’t agree with Rep. Bob Martinson, who sits on the Higher Education Committee. He fears if a similar program was offered in North Dakota that some families who aren’t too much above the $80,000 ceiling would work less so their children could get free tuition.

The 2023 Legislature did freeze tuition and fees for the next two years.

It’s questionable how many families would want to take a cut in income. Plus, it’s not easy to tell your employer that you are going to work fewer hours.

NDSU and UND could lose millions in combined tuition, fees and funding formula losses once the North Star Promise program begins.

The window is tight so it’s imperative that higher education leaders, legislators and the governor’s office work together on a solution. Higher education leaders need to bring proposals to the table to start the discussions.

A lot rides on it. Declining enrollments can impact faculty recruitment, research funding and the quality of the education.