Tribune editorial: Time for action from Postal Service on delivery issues

The U.S. Postal Service says it’s working to address complaints about mail delivery from customers in North Dakota.
Residents and newspaper representatives raised concerns at a recent roundtable discussion organized by Sen. John Hoeven in Bismarck.
McKenzie County Farmer Owner Neal Shipman calls the Bismarck mail processing facility a “black hole.” Delivery of the weekly newspaper used to take one day when the papers were processed in Minot. But now that the newspaper is sent to Bismarck before going to subscribers, it’s taking four to five days before getting to North Dakota households. That’s unacceptable.
Several North Dakota Newspaper Association members have complaints about delays in getting newspapers to customers. Executive Director Steve Andrist said it's causing frustrations for subscribers and advertisers. In an extreme example, Dickinson Press staff discovered copies of the newspaper in trash bins behind the post office late last year. Mail delivery of the Press has since improved, a representative said last week.
The issues don’t only affect newspapers. Bismarck resident Bruce Rittel said during the discussion that his mail often ends up at a neighbor’s house or does not arrive at all. Rittel has had to contact Hoeven’s office to try to get mail delivery issues resolved because he can’t reach anyone with the Postal Service.
Residents should not have to call their senator to get their mail. Many people receive medications through the mail, and timely service is essential.
Marc Kersey, the Postal Service’s Dakota-Montana district acting manager, said solutions are in the works, including providing customers a point of contact to report delivery issues.
The Postal Service also recently opened a carrier annex that should help make operations more efficient, according to Kersey. He added that staff members are working on better processes and training to solve delivery problems.
It’s good to see the Postal Service appears to be taking the concerns seriously. The Tribune editorial board hopes the Postal Service follows through and takes action to improve.
Adequate staffing is likely the key to addressing many of the issues. Solutions may include higher wages for postal service employees in North Dakota, where the state’s workforce shortage no doubt plays a role in recruiting and retaining staff.