Tribune editorial: Time for action from Postal Service on delivery issues

The U.S. Postal Service says it’s working to address complaints about mail delivery from customers in North Dakota.

Residents and newspaper representatives raised concerns at a recent roundtable discussion organized by Sen. John Hoeven in Bismarck.

McKenzie County Farmer Owner Neal Shipman calls the Bismarck mail processing facility a “black hole.” Delivery of the weekly newspaper used to take one day when the papers were processed in Minot. But now that the newspaper is sent to Bismarck before going to subscribers, it’s taking four to five days before getting to North Dakota households. That’s unacceptable.

Several North Dakota Newspaper Association members have complaints about delays in getting newspapers to customers. Executive Director Steve Andrist said it's causing frustrations for subscribers and advertisers. In an extreme example, Dickinson Press staff discovered copies of the newspaper in trash bins behind the post office late last year. Mail delivery of the Press has since improved, a representative said last week.

