Tribune editorial: Threats, bully tactics can’t be tolerated

Once was too many and twice is shameful. We’re referring to the personal attacks and attempts to intimidate public officials doing their jobs during the pandemic.

In September, Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Director Renae Moch reported being harassed. She serves on the local task force dealing with COVID-19 and was an advocate for a mask mandate.

City Attorney Jannelle Combs volunteered to deal with some of the COVID-19 issues to take the heat off Moch. That resulted in Combs reportedly becoming the target of physical threats on social media and demands that she be fired.

There were calls on social media for people to pack the Bismarck City Commission meeting on Tuesday to demand the dismissal of Combs. The planned protest fizzled, with only one person addressing the commission.

Mayor Steve Bakken did the right thing by condemning personal attacks and warning that harassment of officials will “never be tolerated.” Combs has reported threats against her to the Bismarck Police Department and under North Dakota law, if proven, harassment is a misdemeanor.

Both Combs and Moch were performing duties assigned to them. Combs has met with businesses to discuss state health orders, the city’s former mask mandate and capacity guidelines.