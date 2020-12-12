Tribune editorial: Threats, bully tactics can’t be tolerated

Once was too many and twice is shameful. We’re referring to the personal attacks and attempts to intimidate public officials doing their jobs during the pandemic.
In September, Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Director Renae Moch reported being harassed. She serves on the local task force dealing with COVID-19 and was an advocate for a mask mandate.
City Attorney Jannelle Combs volunteered to deal with some of the COVID-19 issues to take the heat off Moch. That resulted in Combs reportedly becoming the target of physical threats on social media and demands that she be fired.
There were calls on social media for people to pack the Bismarck City Commission meeting on Tuesday to demand the dismissal of Combs. The planned protest fizzled, with only one person addressing the commission.
Mayor Steve Bakken did the right thing by condemning personal attacks and warning that harassment of officials will “never be tolerated.” Combs has reported threats against her to the Bismarck Police Department and under North Dakota law, if proven, harassment is a misdemeanor.
Both Combs and Moch were performing duties assigned to them. Combs has met with businesses to discuss state health orders, the city’s former mask mandate and capacity guidelines.
One of the groups on Facebook urging people to attend the commission meeting is the North Dakota Freedom Defenders, which says it has 5,000 members. It says it wants to discuss and take steps as citizens “to defend our freedoms.”
The Tribune editorial board has always supported peaceful protests and dialogue. However, people cross the line when they issue threats and try to bully others. It’s an ugly trend across the nation that has seeped into North Dakota.
In Boise, Idaho, this week an online meeting of public health officials dealing with the pandemic was stopped when the mayor and police chief warned of threats to public safety. Protesters had gathered outside the homes of health officials and at the public health department building.
Protesters last weekend, some with weapons, arrived outside the home of Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson on Saturday evening. They scared her and her 4-year-old child and the neighbors. The protesters were upset over the outcome of the presidential election.
Carrying protests to the homes of officials goes too far. It’s an effort to scare, intimidate and bully. Unfortunately, it’s a tactic being used lately by all sides of the political spectrum. Civil discourse has fallen out of favor. Instead, if you don’t get your way you try to bully your way to a different outcome.
We have law enforcement officers, even in North Dakota, openly refusing to enforce mask mandates and other restrictions intended to curb the pandemic. This sends the wrong message to the public, indicating they can pick the laws they want to obey.
Fortunately, Gov. Doug Burgum hasn’t allowed the protests to sway him. He has extended the mask mandate to Jan. 18 and capacity restrictions to Jan. 8. All indications are the mandate and restrictions are working. Law enforcement should support Burgum’s initiatives.
Combs and Moch say they've been mocked and threatened for doing their jobs. The public should be outraged. The police should investigate threats like these and if they have merit, file charges. Public officials shouldn’t have to live in fear. Not in North Dakota or anywhere in this country.
