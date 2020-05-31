Tribune editorial: This summer to test resolve of ND residents

If the public doesn’t want to follow the guidelines, it will be increasingly difficult for businesses to enforce them. For “Smart Restart” to be effective, there needs to be individual compliance.

The Tribune understands the desire, even the need, to return to daily activities. People must remind themselves to keep distance at movie theaters, restaurants and sporting events.

Many large events such as the North Dakota State Fair, McQuade Charity Softball Tournament and the Mandan Fourth of July parade have been canceled. There’s still discussion about holding the Mandan rodeo and Art in the Park during the July 4 week. The Tribune believes we need to be cautious about holding events that draw large crowds. It seems almost impossible to control a large number of people. Human nature is to mingle.

Wyoming has canceled the Cheyenne Frontier Days and other rodeos because of the inability to safely control crowds. It’s the first time in its 124-year history that the Cheyenne Frontier Days have been canceled.