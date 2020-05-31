Tribune editorial: This summer to test resolve of ND residents

North Dakota leaders have moved the state from "moderate" to "low" risk on a five-level coronavirus risk scale, and a recent executive order from Gov. Doug Burgum lifts remaining restrictions related to the coronavirus.
The executive order tells businesses to follow North Dakota “Smart Restart” guidelines, but the government will no longer enforce previous restrictions or issue penalties to violators. And the "Smart Restart" plan states that under the "low risk" category, "much of normal life can begin to resume in a phased approach," with appropriate safety precautions.
This will be a challenge to see how North Dakotans react to the changes. The Tribune editorial board fears the desire to return to the “old way” of life will be too tempting and people will discard social distancing, face masks and other safety steps.
We hope we are wrong, but there are already signs of lax behavior. The use of face masks in public appears to be exception unless mandated by a business. Social distancing in stores, even those with signs and floor markings, often is ignored.
The governor’s new executive order asks restaurants, salons, athletic facilities, movie theaters, recreational and sports facilities along with other businesses to follow measures for social distancing and sanitation. Businesses have been doing this, some more rigorously than others. And under "low risk," there are still recommended precautions -- just not as restrictive as under "moderate risk."
If the public doesn’t want to follow the guidelines, it will be increasingly difficult for businesses to enforce them. For “Smart Restart” to be effective, there needs to be individual compliance.
The Tribune understands the desire, even the need, to return to daily activities. People must remind themselves to keep distance at movie theaters, restaurants and sporting events.
Many large events such as the North Dakota State Fair, McQuade Charity Softball Tournament and the Mandan Fourth of July parade have been canceled. There’s still discussion about holding the Mandan rodeo and Art in the Park during the July 4 week. The Tribune believes we need to be cautious about holding events that draw large crowds. It seems almost impossible to control a large number of people. Human nature is to mingle.
Wyoming has canceled the Cheyenne Frontier Days and other rodeos because of the inability to safely control crowds. It’s the first time in its 124-year history that the Cheyenne Frontier Days have been canceled.
It hurts to lose traditional events such as the North Dakota State Fair, McQuade tourney and Cheyenne Frontier Days. However, it makes sense to think safety first. There’s still a lot about the coronavirus that’s unknown. We don’t know if it’s like the flu and will take a break in the summer. We don’t know if there will be a second surge of cases. And we don’t know if restarting the economy will prompt a resurgence of the coronavirus.
What we do know is that we must follow the “Smart Restart” guidelines. We will have to remind ourselves on occasion to keep the proper distance, but it’s important. It’s also important to follow rules established by businesses, sporting events and churches. Wearing a mask makes sense even if it’s inconvenient.
Burgum has praised the behavior of North Dakotans during the pandemic. The coming summer months will test the willingness of North Dakotans to live a smart lifestyle. The Tribune believes this will be a bigger challenge than most people realize.
