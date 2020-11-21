Tribune editorial: There won’t be any winners in District 8 spat

In the past, seats that became vacant were filled by the party in the district that held the seat. This was done recently for a Democrat legislator in Grand Forks. Burgum is trying to change the process, and the justices will decide whether he can.

This is largely an intra-party dispute between Republicans, with Democrats trying to take the opportunity to get another seat. If the Democrats should get the seat, it won’t make a difference because the Republicans have such a large majority.

No matter who wins, it’s going to result in bruised egos that will carry over into the legislative session that begins in January. It has the potential to create an ugly situation that could slow down the Legislature's work.

This will be a crucial session that must deal with the pandemic and reduced revenue from the oil patch. It should be a time for compromise and solutions, not infighting.

Burgum has reason to be angry about his treatment during the 2019 session. His budget proposal, which required a lot of work, was discarded. The governor, however, devised the wrong approach to resolving the disagreement.