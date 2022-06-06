Tribune editorial: Therapy K-9 to aid during times of trauma

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

Morton County will have the first sheriff's office in North Dakota with a therapy K-9. The agency is acquiring a goldendoodle that will begin training next month. Therapy K-9s are used in traumatic situations to help comfort victims and also first responders. They're also a good resource for students experiencing trauma and abuse. That will be a big part of the dog's duties in Morton County, according to Deputy David Tomlinson. He's the county's student resource officer and will be the handler for the dog. He says the effectiveness of therapy K-9s is being proven across the country. The sheriff's office will join about 400 law enforcement agencies in the U.S. that utilize therapy dogs.

Down

North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley could have better restrained himself in a tweet exchange with a man who questioned how Wrigley's eldest daughter obtained an internship with U.S. Sen. John Hoeven. Wrigley called the man a "dirtbag" and challenged him to meet in Wrigley's state Capitol office. No one can fault Wrigley for defending his daughter -- it's a natural reaction for a father. But in today's atmosphere of violence occurring in schools and offices, we question the wisdom of challenging someone to come to the Capitol for what might end up being a confrontation.

Up

State officials are following through on an agreement to help make it easier for Native Americans to vote in North Dakota. A federal judge in April 2020 approved the agreement between the state and tribes settling a legal dispute over the state’s voter ID requirements that at one point reached the U.S. Supreme Court. Part of the deal calls for the state to work with tribes to distribute free nondriver identification cards on all reservations within 30 days of statewide elections. The state Transportation Department has been holding ID events on reservations leading up to the June election. The most recent was in Fort Yates in late May. It's sad that tribes had to go to court to resolve the voting dispute, but it's good that the state is taking the agreement seriously.

Down

A national lifeguard shortage is now being felt locally, with the Bismarck Parks and Recreation District starting the summer by adjusting pool hours and swim lessons. The park district typically employs about 70 lifeguards for the summer, but the district would need to hire 15 to 20 more to return to normal operating hours. Park officials were hopeful that lifeguard certification classes would help increase the number of lifeguards. Bismarck’s three outdoor pools open Monday.

