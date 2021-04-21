Tribune editorial: Theme park not a good fit for new program

Supporters are excited about newly enacted legislation that creates an in-state investment policy using money from the Legacy Fund. Gov. Doug Burgum has signed the measure.
Under the legislation, the state will tap 20% of oil tax collections going into the fund to establish loans for infrastructure projects and provide capital for in-state companies. It’s touted as a way for the state to invest in itself, especially on expensive projects.
Unfortunately, the policy will face an early test on what’s appropriate to be funded. Jamestown-area legislators have added an item to the Commerce Department’s budget to provide $65 million in loans and grants for an amusement and theme park in Jamestown. The park would be on state-owned land along Interstate 94 near the National Buffalo Museum. The park would be locally operated.
Rep. Craig Headland, R-Montpelier, said the proposed park is being called “North Dakota’s Disneyland.” Apparently, some of his colleagues are mockingly referring to it as something else. Supporters say the park would include bison-related attractions, a museum, an amphitheater, activities for kids, balloon rides and a zip line.
Sounds like a lot of fun, but the Tribune editorial board questions whether an expensive amusement park that likely would be limited by the weather to a few months a year fits what most had in mind for the investment program. And if the amusement park were to get public money, it could set a precedent.
The Tribune can think of two efforts in Bismarck-Mandan that would love to have a chunk of state money. The Bismarck Park District hopes to build an ambitious recreation center. The first vote on the center failed and the park board is exploring its options. Friends of the Rail Bridge wants to save the BNSF bridge over the Missouri River after a new bridge is built. Supporters believe the old bridge can be turned into a walking bridge that attracts tourists.
Neither the park district nor the Friends have indicated any interest in the investment program. They are, however, an example of a number of projects across the state similar to the proposed amusement park.
They all are expensive and come with risks, the major one being the return on the investment.
Under the amusement park proposal, the loan would have to be matched with $5 million from local sources. If the $5 million is raised, the project would get a $5 million no-strings-attached grant from the state’s general fund. The State Investment Board, which invests Legacy Fund money, would have to approve the project.
The Jamestown venture has a lot of hurdles to clear before it becomes reality. The Jamestown-Stutsman Development Corp. funded a study that found nearly 9 million vehicles travel past Jamestown on I-94 annually. They would like to lure many of the travelers to the park.
The Tribune expects the bulk of the travelers are on business or have personal reasons for their destinations and aren’t likely to stop.
The Tribune believes the amusement park item should be deleted from the Commerce Department budget. The investment program holds a lot of promise, and it needs a chance to get off to a good start.
We understand Jamestown’s desire to promote business and tourism, but the amusement park proposal has the feel of Fantasyland.