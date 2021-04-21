Tribune editorial: Theme park not a good fit for new program

The Tribune can think of two efforts in Bismarck-Mandan that would love to have a chunk of state money. The Bismarck Park District hopes to build an ambitious recreation center. The first vote on the center failed and the park board is exploring its options. Friends of the Rail Bridge wants to save the BNSF bridge over the Missouri River after a new bridge is built. Supporters believe the old bridge can be turned into a walking bridge that attracts tourists.

Neither the park district nor the Friends have indicated any interest in the investment program. They are, however, an example of a number of projects across the state similar to the proposed amusement park.

They all are expensive and come with risks, the major one being the return on the investment.

Under the amusement park proposal, the loan would have to be matched with $5 million from local sources. If the $5 million is raised, the project would get a $5 million no-strings-attached grant from the state’s general fund. The State Investment Board, which invests Legacy Fund money, would have to approve the project.