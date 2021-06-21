Tribune editorial: Theft deterrent smart way to avoid problem

Up

Businesses in Bismarck-Mandan have come up with a clever way to try to prevent the thefts of catalytic converters from vehicles. Thieves have been targeting catalytic converters because they can be sold for the precious metals they contain. It’s a growing problem that can have significant consequences. Replacing the part can cost $3,000, but often the part is difficult to find. In some cases, car dealers have been unable to sell vehicles due to the thefts. Three area businesses have planned events to allow car owners to get their catalytic converters engraved with an identification number to deter the thefts. The code will include information from the vehicle identification number, making it possible to trace the device.