Tribune editorial: Theft deterrent smart way to avoid problem

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.
Up
Businesses in Bismarck-Mandan have come up with a clever way to try to prevent the thefts of catalytic converters from vehicles. Thieves have been targeting catalytic converters because they can be sold for the precious metals they contain. It’s a growing problem that can have significant consequences. Replacing the part can cost $3,000, but often the part is difficult to find. In some cases, car dealers have been unable to sell vehicles due to the thefts. Three area businesses have planned events to allow car owners to get their catalytic converters engraved with an identification number to deter the thefts. The code will include information from the vehicle identification number, making it possible to trace the device.
Down
Farmers and ranchers packed a town hall meeting in Washburn last week to share their concerns about the worsening drought. They asked for more government help, citing stunted crops, depleted hay land, eroded soil and increased wildfire risk. Gov. Doug Burgum, who hosted the meeting with Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring, called the drought a “full-blown crisis.” All of the state is in some form of drought, with nearly 18% of the state in exceptional drought, the worst category. Burgum said that’s the highest percentage of exceptional drought in the state in more than two decades.
Up
It’s unfortunate that Burleigh and Morton counties and the city of Mandan had to ban the private use of fireworks, but city and county commissioners made the right call. In Morton County, rural fire chiefs recommended the ban, citing the combination of dry conditions and high winds. North Dakota has already had nearly 1,400 wildfires this year that have burned more than 100,000 acres, or about eight times what burned in all of 2020. It was good that city and county officials made the decision early so the public can make plans. Public displays such as the fireworks at Mandan Rodeo Days are still on with extra safety precautions.
Down
North Dakota is in a “horse race” with New Mexico to be the No. 2 oil-producing state in the country, said Department of Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms. North Dakota has held the position since passing Alaska in 2012, but federal figures now put New Mexico ahead. In addition to bragging rights, the ranking can impact where investment dollars are targeted and a state’s influence on federal regulatory issues.