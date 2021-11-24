Tribune editorial: Thanksgiving also a time to look to future

This Thanksgiving it’s not difficult to find reasons for optimism and hope. It might not seem like that at times, but the signs are there.

As the nation, and the world, slowly emerge from the pandemic, we are adjusting life’s priorities. While there’s a general desire to return to normalcy, how we did things pre-pandemic has changed.

Many people discovered they didn’t want to return to the workplace because working remotely became a more suitable lifestyle. Others decided they wanted to pursue new careers. Being isolated offered the opportunity to reflect on our lives and priorities.

Not surprisingly, the importance of family and friends rose higher, if not to the top, of the list. The need for social contact and the value of family became clearer. So Thursday, when families and friends gather for Thanksgiving, it’s with a renewed purpose.

We are gathering not just to share a great meal, but for the companionship and love that’s essential for a healthy life. And there are indicators of better days to come.

Congress has passed an infrastructure bill that in the long term should provide a boost to the economy. The North Dakota Legislature in special session has allocated federal rescue funds, another shot to the economy.

Airline boardings in the state are now 15% below where they were before the pandemic. That’s an encouraging improvement. Leisure travel is rebounding quicker than business travel, an indication that businesses have discovered savings from remote contacts. Another sign of societal change because of the pandemic.

The Rural Mainstreet economic index, a survey of bankers in 10 Plains and Western states including North Dakota, shows an economic rebound. The only concern: confidence in future economic progress is fragile.

That’s disappointing because a lack of confidence could hamper how the nation approaches economic recovery. It’s true that inflation is on the rise, partially because of supply chain problems across the globe prompted by the pandemic.

These issues can be overcome, but it will take time. It was never going to be possible to flip a switch and go back to the way things were in 2019.

Thanksgiving always has been a time to reflect on our blessings. There certainly have been a lot of disappointments and challenges since the pandemic began. For those who lost family and friends to the coronavirus, the grief continues.

This nation can take pride in overcoming horrific events throughout its history. During the pandemic, vaccines were developed in record time. We adjusted our lifestyles to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

How this nation combated the coronavirus shouldn’t be allowed to continue to divide us. On Thanksgiving we need to renew our faith in this country and its ability to endure. Working together, there’s a road to a better future.

