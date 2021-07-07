Tribune editorial: Term limits to cause more harm than good

Yes, a legislator with expertise in the rules can sometimes derail legislation. That shouldn’t disqualify someone from serving for more than eight years. Some legislators have been in office a long time. Sen. Ray Holmberg, R-Grand Forks, and Rep. Bob Martinson, R-Bismarck, have been in office for more than 40 years.

Voters in their districts haven’t found reasons to oust them despite many opportunities over the years.

The effort to restrict how long legislators and governors can serve is being spearheaded by more conservative members of the Legislature with several linked to the ultra-conservative Bastiat Caucus.

The more conservative members of the GOP have been active on several fronts, running for district chairmanships and censuring nine Republican legislators at district meetings. The censures have been linked to the expulsion of former Rep. Luke Simons, R-Dickinson, for workplace and sexual harassment. Simons denies the allegations.

The Tribune has been a strong supporter of initiative and recall processes. It’s an essential right of the public to try to make changes. The Tribune, however, doesn’t believe term limits are effective. If supporters get the necessary 31,164 signatures to get on the ballot, it should be rejected.