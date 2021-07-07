Tribune editorial: Term limits to cause more harm than good

While arguments for term limits can sound persuasive, the Tribune editorial board opposes limiting how long governors and legislators can serve. We believe voters have the power to end a politician’s time in office during elections.
A more conservative wing of the North Dakota Republican Party wants to put a measure on the 2022 ballot to impose term limits. The governor would be limited to two terms and legislators couldn’t serve more than eight cumulative years.
Under the proposed measure, term limits wouldn’t be retroactive so the clock wouldn’t begin ticking for incumbents until the measure passes and becomes effective Jan. 1, 2023. The measure would add another article to the state constitution. As written, the measure prevents the Legislature from proposing amendments to alter or repeal term limits. The public would still be able to do so.
An attempt to pass a similar resolution on term limits failed this year in the North Dakota House, 12-78. That could be seen as a self-serving vote since most people don’t want to fire themselves. The Tribune believes the vote makes sense.
Experience counts when serving in office. It helps to have institutional knowledge: awareness of previous bills on issues, what worked and what didn’t. Knowing the legislative procedures and rules improves the efficiency of sessions. That’s important with legislators limited to 80 days in session every two years.
Yes, a legislator with expertise in the rules can sometimes derail legislation. That shouldn’t disqualify someone from serving for more than eight years. Some legislators have been in office a long time. Sen. Ray Holmberg, R-Grand Forks, and Rep. Bob Martinson, R-Bismarck, have been in office for more than 40 years.
Voters in their districts haven’t found reasons to oust them despite many opportunities over the years.
The effort to restrict how long legislators and governors can serve is being spearheaded by more conservative members of the Legislature with several linked to the ultra-conservative Bastiat Caucus.
The more conservative members of the GOP have been active on several fronts, running for district chairmanships and censuring nine Republican legislators at district meetings. The censures have been linked to the expulsion of former Rep. Luke Simons, R-Dickinson, for workplace and sexual harassment. Simons denies the allegations.
The Tribune has been a strong supporter of initiative and recall processes. It’s an essential right of the public to try to make changes. The Tribune, however, doesn’t believe term limits are effective. If supporters get the necessary 31,164 signatures to get on the ballot, it should be rejected.
Supporters argue term limits will expand the field of candidates, result in new ideas and end incumbent advantage.
It’s true some districts have difficulty attracting candidates. Term limits won’t ease the burden of devoting time away from work and family to serve in the Legislature. As for new ideas, there’s no lack of bills and resolutions every session, many prompted by citizen input.
As for the power of incumbency, it can be overcome. Rep. Al Carlson, R-Fargo, served from 1992 to 2018 when he lost his reelection bid. Rep. Jeff Delzer, R-Underwood, the powerful chairman of the House Appropriations Committee temporarily lost his seat partially because Gov. Doug Burgum supported his opponent.
The term limit proposal also would limit governors to two four-year terms. The state’s longest serving governors served for 12 and 10 years. Democrat Bill Guy was elected to two two-year terms and to two four-year terms.
Republican John Hoeven was elected to three four-year terms but left midway through his third term for the U.S. Senate.
Voters obviously liked the work Guy and Hoeven did because they had opportunities to remove them and didn’t.
Term limits is one way to get poor legislators and governors out of office. It’s also a way to sideline excellent leaders. The Tribune prefers the present system where the public decides every four years.