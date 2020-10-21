Tribune editorial: Teleworking should be part of our future

The pandemic has resulted in many North Dakotans including state government employees working from home. It’s safer, and, in some cases, when COVID-19 gets under control, workers will continue to operate remotely.
A story on Saturday by reporter Jack Dura pointed out that there could be sizable savings for the state if some teleworking continues. State agencies rent a fair amount of office space in the Bismarck area, space that might not be needed because of teleworking.
At the moment, officials can only make an estimate of the savings. John Boyle, facilities management division director, said a conservative figure puts lease savings at $1.2 million a year, or nearly 20% of the $6.6 million spent annually on the 438,000 square feet of office space that state agencies rent in the Bismarck area.
It’s not a huge chunk of the budget, but it’s a nice savings especially when budgets are tight.
Teleworking has its pluses and minuses. It reduces traffic during commute hours, potentially opens office space in the Capitol complex and saves money on rental space.
It remains to be seen how the Legislature reacts to teleworking when the pandemic winds down. Rep. Corey Mock, D-Grand Forks, who chairs the Legislature’s Information Technology Committee, predicts legislators will be willing to allow some flexibility in workforce arrangements. He predicts legislators will see value in employees having an office where they spend most of their time.
The Tribune sees the biggest obstacle to teleworking as the lack of in-person contact between employees. Technology allows us to communicate quickly, but it doesn’t have the depth of interaction that personal contact provides. Teleworking also takes away personal contact with members of the public. There also are some businesses that count on the state renting from them.
The Tribune believes the Legislature should be agreeable to teleworking but establish guidelines for state offices and agencies. Someone working from home can face more distractions than when in the office. There needs to be a way to track the efficiency of teleworking.
The pandemic has forced state government and businesses to make adjustments in how they operate. Some of these changes likely will remain in place when the pandemic ends.
The increased use of delivery and curbside pickup by restaurants and other businesses has become a new way to shop for many people. They may not want to go back to in-store shopping after being hooked on doing it remotely. Life won’t be the same after the pandemic and that holds true for state government.
Officials need to review what worked and what didn’t during COVID-19. Gov. Doug Burgum’s administration has been striving to reinvent government, and the pandemic has prompted businesses, schools and government to do just that.
We shouldn’t rush to go back to doing everything the way we did before the pandemic. We need to find what worked best before and during the pandemic and keep doing it.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!