Tribune editorial: Teleworking should be part of our future

The Tribune sees the biggest obstacle to teleworking as the lack of in-person contact between employees. Technology allows us to communicate quickly, but it doesn’t have the depth of interaction that personal contact provides. Teleworking also takes away personal contact with members of the public. There also are some businesses that count on the state renting from them.

The Tribune believes the Legislature should be agreeable to teleworking but establish guidelines for state offices and agencies. Someone working from home can face more distractions than when in the office. There needs to be a way to track the efficiency of teleworking.

The pandemic has forced state government and businesses to make adjustments in how they operate. Some of these changes likely will remain in place when the pandemic ends.

The increased use of delivery and curbside pickup by restaurants and other businesses has become a new way to shop for many people. They may not want to go back to in-store shopping after being hooked on doing it remotely. Life won’t be the same after the pandemic and that holds true for state government.