Tribune editorial: Teen’s death reflects ugly political era

Violence has no place in politics. Unfortunately, a vehicular homicide case in McHenry with political overtones has gone viral nationally.

Shannon Brandt, 41, of Glenfield, has been charged with vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in a death. Cayler Ellingson, 18, was killed early Sept. 18 following a street dance after being hit by an SUV.

Brandt told a 911 dispatcher that he struck Ellingson because the teen was threatening him and was part of a “Republican extremist group,” according to a probable cause affidavit. Brandt told investigators he left the scene, returned briefly, called 911 and then left again.

Brandt was arrested at his home and consented to a chemical breath test which showed his blood alcohol content was above the legal limit for driving, according to authorities.

During questioning, Brandt allegedly said he had argued with Ellingson. The teen was apparently worried, because authorities say he called his mother to come get him.

So far, investigators can’t corroborate Brandt’s claim of a political motive for allegedly running down Ellingson. That hasn’t stopped people from jumping on the situation and trying to score political points.

Former president Donald Trump attacked the media for not giving the story more national attention. He also questioned the charges in the case and why the suspect was released on a $50,000 bond. His son, Donald Trump Jr., tweeted “Joe Biden’s America.”

The story has been published by newspapers across the country and broadcast nationally. The charges appear appropriate for the case but can be amended as more evidence is gathered.

Investigators haven’t found anyone to confirm Brandt’s claim that he argued with Ellingson or any evidence of a political motive.

“There has been no corroboration that this was even politically motivated at all,” North Dakota Highway Patrol Capt. Bryan Niewind said. Attorney General Drew Wrigley on Thursday urged political leaders to stop the rhetoric that leads to violence.

His plea was in vain. The case continues to be used as political fodder to score points. It shouldn’t come as a surprise, as political speech has become increasingly mean-spirited the last few years.

Groups on the extreme wings of both parties have been pushing the boundaries of legal behavior. The Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol was the ultimate breakdown of law and order.

In the present climate anything that can be twisted to achieve political goals has become acceptable. A teen’s death has become a cause for the wrong reasons.

Brandt started the furor with his alleged comments to the dispatcher. Authorities say he was over the legal limit, which likely played a role in his actions. When drunk, people don’t always come up with rational reasons for their actions.

Up to this point the investigation points to politics playing no direct role in the death.

That won’t stop some from using the case for political gain. Until the public shows it won’t tolerate violence-tinged rhetoric it won’t go away or be marginalized.