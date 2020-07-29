Tribune editorial: Taxpayers can use help due to pandemic

Both the Burleigh County and Bismarck commissions are considering property tax increases for the 2021 budgets. Commissioners cite reduced revenue resulting from the pandemic and the downturn in the oil patch as the need for an increase.
Members of both commissions said they don’t want to raise property taxes but may have no choice. Commissioners insist they have taken a knife to the budgets.
Bismarck Finance Director Dmitriy Chernyak told the city commission the budget proposal “is bare bones.”
“As the budget committee, we’ve gone through this time and time again, and we don’t feel that there’s anything we can cut,” Chernyak said.
The Tribune editorial board has no doubt the budget committee took a close look at the numbers, but a different set of eyes might find more cuts. Government has a hard time cutting government because it believes in the services it delivers.
The proposed overall 2021 Bismarck budget for the general fund is a little under $57 million, which is a 5% increase from 2020. The budget committee recommended a property tax increase that would result in 65 cents per day for residential property worth $274,000 in 2019, or $240 a year.
Burleigh’s preliminary 2021 budget is pegged at $19.4 million, a 3.2% increase in spending. Under the proposal, Bismarck residents with a property value of $225,000 would see a county tax increase of $1.11. County residents with the same property value would see a tax decrease of $8.81.
County Commissioner Jerry Woodcox told the Tribune the commission wants to eliminate the Bismarck property tax increase before it finalizes the budget. That would be a wise move by the county, since Bismarck residents are looking at an increase by city commissioners.
Burleigh is in a better position than Bismarck, from a taxpayer’s point of view.
“Now is the time to cut,” Woodcox said, and the commission is delaying projects and expenditures to keep the budget down.
It’s difficult for local entities to delay important projects and purchases, but residents are looking at similar tough decisions. A lot of people lost their jobs, at least temporarily, during the pandemic and oil patch slump. They have no choice but to spend less, which means the city and county see less revenue.
Unfortunately, governments don't budget like small businesses, families and corporations. They don’t operate under the same restraints. Mandan Mayor Tim Helbling commented on Prairie Dog funds approved by the Legislature and how the money wasn’t a sure thing. Then he said the city was banking on the funds. Not good planning.
The Tribune believes Burleigh is on the right track with its budget. While some county residents might like to see an increase in services, now’s not the time to put an increased burden on taxpayers.
Woodcox pointed out a resident’s taxes are based on separate action by the county, city, schools and parks. The county can hold the line, but if any other entity doesn’t, taxes go up.
Bismarck needs to take a hard look at its proposed budget and find some more reductions. The economic crunch because of the pandemic likely will last into 2021, so taxpayers can use as much help as possible.
