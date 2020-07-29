Tribune editorial: Taxpayers can use help due to pandemic

County Commissioner Jerry Woodcox told the Tribune the commission wants to eliminate the Bismarck property tax increase before it finalizes the budget. That would be a wise move by the county, since Bismarck residents are looking at an increase by city commissioners.

Burleigh is in a better position than Bismarck, from a taxpayer’s point of view.

“Now is the time to cut,” Woodcox said, and the commission is delaying projects and expenditures to keep the budget down.

It’s difficult for local entities to delay important projects and purchases, but residents are looking at similar tough decisions. A lot of people lost their jobs, at least temporarily, during the pandemic and oil patch slump. They have no choice but to spend less, which means the city and county see less revenue.

Unfortunately, governments don't budget like small businesses, families and corporations. They don’t operate under the same restraints. Mandan Mayor Tim Helbling commented on Prairie Dog funds approved by the Legislature and how the money wasn’t a sure thing. Then he said the city was banking on the funds. Not good planning.