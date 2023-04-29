Over the years tax cuts have been high on the wish list of the public. Legislators have promised tax relief but haven’t always delivered.

This week legislators completed work on what appears to be meaningful tax relief. Gov. Doug Burgum happily announced he would sign House Bill 1158, sponsored by Rep. Craig Headland, R-Montpelier.

When the session began there were two main tax bills before the Legislature. One, supported by Burgum, focused on the state income tax. The other provided relief from property taxes. The final result was a mixture of the two.

Without a doubt the public wants some of the burden of property taxes removed. Burgum and House negotiators favored a flat state income tax, with Burgum arguing it’s difficult for the state to provide property tax relief since the tax is controlled by local entities.

The flat tax bill carried a high price tag, which led to a compromise that looks like a solid plan to the Tribune editorial board.

Under the bill, the five tax brackets will be cut to three.

Income tax will be eliminated for single filers making less than $44,725 and married couples making less than $74,750.

A 1.95% tax will be applied to income between $44,725 and $225,975 for single filers and between $74,750 and $275,100 for married couples.

A 2.5% tax will be applied to any income beyond the second bracket’s thresholds.

Starting next year, homeowners will be able to claim a $500 property tax credit on their primary residence. The bill also expands the Homestead Property Tax Credit for homeowners 65 and older. Homeowners will have to apply for the credits under both programs.

An all-Republican committee of three members from each chamber reached agreement on the tax proposal on Monday, and by Wednesday both the House and Senate had approved it. This could be the centerpiece legislation of the 2023 session.

Not only will the bill provide relief for North Dakota taxpayers, it should help with workplace recruitment. Workers from other states considering a move to North Dakota consider the tax climate before making a decision. Workplace recruitment has become a priority in the state.

The bill carries a $515 million price tag for the two-year budget cycle beginning in July. Supporters say nearly 70% of the money will go toward income tax relief. The state’s healthy economy makes the bill affordable.

The final bill reflects what can be achieved through compromise. The committee held more than a dozen negotiation sessions and at one point seemed to be at an impasse. Continued talks resulted in an agreement that provides both income tax and property tax relief.

The public would have been disappointed if legislators had failed to approve tax cuts. Amid all the noise of the session, this bill will stand out.