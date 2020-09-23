Tribune editorial: Task force at disadvantage without stick

The task force has been making a difference in several areas. The underserved populations subcommittee helped find a location to house the homeless who have COVID-19 or need to isolate because of exposure. The education subcommittee has offered advice to school districts on back-to-school planning. The public education subcommittee has hired Agency MABU to develop an ad campaign to promote best practices on dealing with the pandemic, including wearing masks.

Burgum has been pleading with the public for months to take these steps. The numbers show people aren’t listening. North Dakota has been one of the leading states in per capita number of cases. North Dakota’s and neighboring South Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers have been getting national attention.

It’s not the fault of the task force because the rules were set for them. There’s no big stick, as Theodore Roosevelt would say, for them to carry. They don’t even have a feather.

The Tribune doesn’t doubt the dedication or resolve of the task force. The challenge is daunting for members to change the mindset of the public that has to a great degree grown weary of recommended protocols and the limitations in place.