Tribune editorial: Task force at disadvantage without stick

The Burleigh-Morton COVID-19 Task Force has no enforcement powers, which makes its work more challenging.
The task force can advocate and advise, but remains at the mercy of the public. Up until now the response to the task force has been disappointing. On Sunday, Tribune reporter Sam Nelson looked at the progress of the task force, which is made up of a steering committee and five subcommittees.
In about five weeks of operation, the task force’s most publicized step was recommending to local governments in the two counties that they adopt mask mandates. The Bismarck City Commission and Morton County Commission didn’t adopt a mandate while the Burleigh County Commission and Mandan City Commission didn’t bother to discuss it.
So the task force will rely on an ad campaign to promote and persuade people to wear masks. Unfortunately, the Tribune editorial board doesn’t believe the task force will be able to change many minds unless the number of COVID-19 cases really takes off.
Gov. Doug Burgum formed the task force because cases in both counties were increasing. Burgum is counting on residents taking responsibility for fighting the pandemic and taking the recommended precautions including wearing masks. The numbers for the two counties indicate that’s not happening.
A recent Bismarck School Board meeting had parents demanding a return to in-person learning and complaining about sacrifices they have been asked to make. It’s difficult for people to make lifestyle changes, but it’s actually a life and death manner.
The task force has been making a difference in several areas. The underserved populations subcommittee helped find a location to house the homeless who have COVID-19 or need to isolate because of exposure. The education subcommittee has offered advice to school districts on back-to-school planning. The public education subcommittee has hired Agency MABU to develop an ad campaign to promote best practices on dealing with the pandemic, including wearing masks.
Burgum has been pleading with the public for months to take these steps. The numbers show people aren’t listening. North Dakota has been one of the leading states in per capita number of cases. North Dakota’s and neighboring South Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers have been getting national attention.
It’s not the fault of the task force because the rules were set for them. There’s no big stick, as Theodore Roosevelt would say, for them to carry. They don’t even have a feather.
The Tribune doesn’t doubt the dedication or resolve of the task force. The challenge is daunting for members to change the mindset of the public that has to a great degree grown weary of recommended protocols and the limitations in place.
Those most vulnerable to COVID-19 may have to isolate themselves much longer because too many people won’t follow the basic safety rules to protect everyone. The Tribune encourages the public to listen to the task force and heed their advice.
It’s the only way the situation will improve. The alternative remains bleak.
