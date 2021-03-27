Tribune editorial: Tapping fund to invest in-state makes sense

North Dakota’s Legacy Fund is poised to have a new focus and, if done right, it will benefit in-state businesses.

A new in-state investment program will use a 3% allocation from the Legacy Fund toward private capital. The program could go as high as 6%. The fund presently sits at $8.1 billion.

Since the Legacy Fund was created, there has been debate over how the money should be used. Some believe the fund should be targeted for future generations while others favor more immediate needs. It’s an argument that may never be resolved.

However, investing in state businesses and programs could help achieve both goals. It could have the immediate impact of helping businesses get established and grow along with the long-term result of a stable and diversified economy.

The investment program won’t happen overnight. It may take months or possibly years to implement. The first steps were taken this week when the State Investment Board heard presentations from three firms seeking to manage the program. Once a manager and strategy are in place, the program can move forward.

Voters approved the Legacy Fund in 2010 allowing 30% of monthly oil and gas tax revenues to go into the fund. It grew faster than many people predicted.