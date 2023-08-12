The Public Service Commission’s rejection of a route permit for Summit Carbon Solutions' carbon dioxide pipeline was a surprise; some would say a pleasant surprise.

The Tribune Editorial Board agrees with the PSC decision that Summit failed to prove the project “will produce minimal adverse effects on the environment and upon welfare of the citizens of North Dakota.”

Summit certainly had ample opportunity to convince the PSC to approve the permit. Five public hearings were held over a period of four months. They were well-attended, mostly by opponents.

The proposed pipeline would move climate-warming CO2 emissions from ethanol plants in Nebraska, Iowa, South Dakota, Minnesota and North Dakota to a site in Oliver County where they would be stored underground. The pipeline would go through Burleigh, Cass, Dickey, Emmons, Logan, McIntosh, Morton, Oliver, Richland and Sargent counties.

Under the proposal that was rejected, the pipeline would have gone only 41 miles through Burleigh County, but that was enough to create a furor in the county. Opponents were concerned about property values, insurance problems and personal safety. And some just didn’t want a pipeline on their property.

Developers were concerned that the pipeline could impact Bismarck’s growth to the north.

The PSC outlined some strong reasons for rejecting the permit. It said Summit didn’t adequately address how the project would impact sensitive areas such as cultural sites, wildlife areas and unstable geological areas. It said Summit didn’t properly deal with concerns related to future property values and development.

The PSC, however, said the use of eminent domain, the forced taking of property with compensation, was outside its jurisdiction.

The PSC denied requests to make Summit’s dispersion model public information. A dispersion model estimates the potential spread of a chemical if a pipeline rupture occurs.

The $5.5 billion, 2,000-mile pipeline has been touted as an economic boost to the states involved. Gov. Doug Burgum has been a strong supporter of carbon capture projects. Summit intends to reapply for the permit, but it's unknown what changes it might make.

It’s unlikely the opposition in Burleigh County and across the state will go away. The pipeline is seen as a private venture that mainly rewards Summit, with secondary benefits going to the states involved. Finding a route where all landowners will agree will be difficult.

Unlike the Dakota Access Pipeline, opposition to the Summit pipeline has support from local governments.

Dakota Access enabled the state to see a higher price for North Dakota crude oil, which translated to higher state tax revenue. The payoff for the state in moving CO2 by pipeline isn’t as obvious.

If Summit reapplies and again fails to win approval of a permit it has the option of going to court. Whatever happens, it means Summit will be facing more time in moving ahead with the project.

Summit would do itself and the state a favor by finding a route where all landowners are agreeable. Otherwise, the company faces an uphill fight all the way.