Tribune editorial: Subdistricts to provide an opportunity

Two lawsuits are challenging legislative subdistricts created on two reservations under the Legislature’s redistricting plan. The most recent lawsuit alleges the subdistricts are racial gerrymandering in violation of the Fourteenth Amendment.

The Tribune editorial board supported the creation of the subdistricts and hopes the courts uphold the redistricting plan. The subdistricts afford the reservations a better opportunity to elect Native American candidates to the Legislature. At present there are three legislators who are enrolled members of tribal nations.

American Indians and Alaska Natives are the state’s largest minority at 5.6% of the population. The subdistricts don’t guarantee a Native American will be elected, but it improves the chances it will happen.

The redistricting plan approved during the special session last year created subdistricts on the Fort Berthold and Turtle Mountain Indian reservations. The subdistricts are in Districts 4 and 9.

North Dakota Republican Party District 4 Chairman Charles Walen, of New Town, and District 9 Republican chairman candidate Paul Henderson, of Calvin, filed a federal lawsuit contesting the subdistricts.

Earlier this month, the Spirit Lake and Turtle Mountain tribes filed suit challenging the subdistricts. Turtle Mountain believes the redistricting plan “packs” tribal members into one subdistrict on the reservation while diluting their vote in the non-reservation subdistrict. Spirit Lake argues the redistricting plan dilutes American Indian voters on and near its reservation.

The Tribune believes the Legislature made a good faith effort to redraw the boundaries to reflect the population shifts. The creation of the subdistricts was an attempt to follow the population criteria of the federal Voting Rights Act.

There was opposition to the subdistricts and other changes created under the redistricting plan. A number of legislators lost their seats or were moved into new districts, so some disappointment was expected.

Republicans dominate the Legislature, with the GOP in control of the House, 80-14, and the Senate, 40-7. It would be difficult to accuse Republicans of trying to gerrymander during redistricting since they have such a large advantage. This year there will be 98 legislative seats on the ballot largely because of redistricting.

The two subdistricts were created on the reservations when it was decided they would fall within the population guidelines established for all districts. Some districts cover wider areas so they have enough population.

Overall, the Tribune believes legislators came up with a fair redistricting plan. No plan will satisfy everyone. Ideally, the makeup of the Legislature reflects the population of the state. That hasn’t been the case. In the past it was top heavy with older white men. Women have made gains in the Legislature, but more can be done.

Native Americans are underrepresented, and subdistricts might improve the situation. Hopefully, the courts agree.

