Tribune editorial: Sturgis rally isn’t worth the health gamble

In North Dakota, the Norsk Hostfest, North Dakota State Fair and United Tribes International Powwow are among major events taking the year off. Other events such as the Medora Musical and baseball have been modified to reduce crowds and provide safe practices.

Despite these steps, North Dakota has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases. South Dakota also has seen a recent uptick in those getting sick.

So why hold a rally that will draw thousands into a small South Dakota town of 7,000? The business community wants it because the rally provides the bulk of revenue each year for many merchants. Attendees have dropped about $800 million in past years, according to the South Dakota Department of Tourism.

Many businesses are hurting across the country because of the pandemic, but sometimes the health and safety of the community has to come first.

Forget the fact that when the city surveyed residents, more than 60% favored postponing the rally. Businesses put pressure on city officials and persuaded them to give the rally a go, according to The Associated Press. There also were some legal factors involved, and the city decided it couldn’t stop the rally. Some city-hosted events have been canceled, and Sturgis hasn’t been advertising the rally.