Tribune editorial: Sturgis rally isn’t worth the health gamble

South Dakota continues to be defiant during the pandemic. It has skipped many of the lockdowns employed by other states and allowed a big fireworks display on July 3 at Mount Rushmore.
Now, the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally has received the green light, with an estimated 250,000 people expected to attend the event Aug. 7-16. Promoters gleefully say it could be the largest event held in the country since the pandemic began.
It doesn’t strike the Tribune editorial board as something to brag about. It’s foolishness that could have dire results not just in South Dakota but in many other states. The bikers come from across the country, though travel restrictions in Canada and other countries will eliminate some visitors. If 250,000 show up, that’s still a lot people.
People will be traveling to South Dakota and stopping along the way. In past years, Sturgis has been so packed that there’s no way to practice social distancing. Maintaining other safe practices won’t be easy. Then everyone will travel home. The situation coming, partying and going home is ripe with the potential for getting and spreading COVID-19.
There wasn’t a big spike in cases after the Mount Rushmore celebration, but the odds of getting lucky twice don’t seem good. Holding the rally bucks a national trend of canceling or postponing major events.
In North Dakota, the Norsk Hostfest, North Dakota State Fair and United Tribes International Powwow are among major events taking the year off. Other events such as the Medora Musical and baseball have been modified to reduce crowds and provide safe practices.
Despite these steps, North Dakota has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases. South Dakota also has seen a recent uptick in those getting sick.
So why hold a rally that will draw thousands into a small South Dakota town of 7,000? The business community wants it because the rally provides the bulk of revenue each year for many merchants. Attendees have dropped about $800 million in past years, according to the South Dakota Department of Tourism.
Many businesses are hurting across the country because of the pandemic, but sometimes the health and safety of the community has to come first.
Forget the fact that when the city surveyed residents, more than 60% favored postponing the rally. Businesses put pressure on city officials and persuaded them to give the rally a go, according to The Associated Press. There also were some legal factors involved, and the city decided it couldn’t stop the rally. Some city-hosted events have been canceled, and Sturgis hasn’t been advertising the rally.
Holding the motorcycle rally could put skid marks of sorts on other states. If the rally results in the spread of COVID-19, it will emphasize that the decision to hold it was a selfish act. The Tribune suggests Sturgis residents stock up on food and stay home where it’s safe.
For those considering attending the rally, we have two words: Don’t go.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!