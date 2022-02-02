Tribune editorial: Stenehjem the definition of public servant

North Dakotans lost a dedicated public servant last week when Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem died unexpectedly. In December he had announced his plan to retire at the end of his term this year.

It’s sad he won’t be able to enjoy retirement with his wife and friends. Stenehjem had been in public office since being elected to the North Dakota House in 1976 in Grand Forks. In 1980 he moved to the Senate, and in 2000 he was elected attorney general. He was the longest-serving attorney general in state history.

Political pundits predicted he would eventually run for governor. That wasn’t in the cards for a long time, partially because John Hoeven was elected governor the same year Stenehjem won the attorney general’s office. Like Stenehjem, Hoeven kept getting reelected. When Hoeven left office during his fourth term to move to the U.S. Senate, Jack Dalrymple inherited the job and then won the next election.

Stenehjem got the Republican endorsement for governor in 2016, but he was defeated in the primary by Doug Burgum.

When Stenehjem announced his planned retirement in December he outlined what he considered his main achievements. It’s an impressive list.

Stenehjem helped secure the $30 million settlement from the 1985 Mandan diesel spill; established the 24/7 sobriety program; set up the state crime lab; improved the training of state crime bureau agents; developed the human trafficking commission; advanced natural gas flaring goals; created his “extraordinary places” initiative for minimizing environmental impacts from oil and gas drilling; and enhanced the special prosecution unit in his office that assists in serious drug, homicide and sexual assault cases.

And, in what’s important to journalists and the public, he was a strong believer in the state’s open records and open meetings laws. He enforced them, and government entities knew they wouldn’t be spared. Just last month he found the Hettinger School Board and Stark County in violation.

He wasn’t reluctant to hold major agencies to account.

In May 2003 he found state Board of Higher Education violations of the open meeting law to be “pervasive” and ordered board members to complete training.

In September 2008 he ruled the Workforce Safety and Insurance committee broke the open meeting law when members exchanged emails about public business without a notice of a meeting.

There were many other cases in which he upheld the public’s right to open meetings and open records.

Stenehjem, who didn’t have difficulty getting reelected, became less the politician and more the public servant.

He wasn’t prefect; there were times when the Tribune editorial board and others disagreed with him. There was never any doubt, however, that Stenehjem cared deeply for North Dakota and was devoted to making it a better place.

He worked hard to achieve that goal and for that North Dakotans owe him a lot. There are few true public servants like him.

