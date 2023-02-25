The Tribune editorial board has opposed efforts in previous legislative sessions to increase the speed limit on multilane highways and sees no reason to change its position this session.

The House earlier this month approved House Bill 1475, which would raise the speed limit on multilane highways from 75 mph to 80 mph. The vote was 65-29, which reflects strong support for the change.

The Tribune still believes if the speed limit is raised to 80 it will just prompt some motorists to go faster. Anyone traveling the interstates in North Dakota knows that many motorists are already going 80 or faster. There’s a belief that the North Dakota Highway Patrol won’t ticket drivers who aren’t going more than 5 mph over the limit.

That’s not necessarily true. Still, the Tribune believes if the speed limit is raised to 80, many motorists will quickly exceed it.

A higher speed limit will increase the safety risks as more drive faster. It will reduce the reaction time of drivers in difficult situations.

Rep. Ben Koppelman, R-West Fargo, sponsored bills to raise the speed limit three previous times. He’s the sponsor of HB 1475. He argues the 80 mph limit will reduce drive time and cut the odds of drivers being pulled over by the Patrol.

The reduction in drive time seems small to the Tribune compared to the increased risk. The chances of a driver being stopped by the Patrol are often determined by the number of officers on the interstate.

On a positive note, the Senate approved Senate Bill 2362, 31-14, which would allow officers to stop a vehicle if the driver or any passengers aren’t wearing a seat belt. Under present law no driver over 18 can be stopped solely for not wearing a seat belt. Drivers can be cited for not buckling up only if they are stopped for another offense. This is considered a secondary enforcement law. SB 2362 would make it into a primary enforcement law.

The Tribune favors the change, especially since only 81% of North Dakota drivers use seat belts compared to the 90% national rate.

The Tribune expects the House will reject SB 2362. That will be unfortunate, since seat belts have been shown to save lives.

In 2018 the Department of Transportation, Highway Patrol and the Department of Health launched Vision Zero, an effort to eliminate highway fatalities. The last four years the state’s traffic toll has hovered around 100, with 100 in 2019, 100 in 2020, 101 in 2021 and 100 in 2022.

In 2018, the state recorded 104 deaths, a 10% decrease from the previous year and the lowest toll since 2008. In the last five years the death toll hasn’t budged much. Vision Zero’s success will be determined by how much we can lower the fatality numbers.

When 101 people died on the state’s highways in 2021, 43 who died weren’t wearing seat belts, and 27 deaths were speed-related. The 2021 statistics would indicate a lower speed limit and the use of seat belts might reduce the number of highway fatalities.

Of course there are other contributing factors. But obeying the speed limit and buckling up are simple steps for a safer trip. The Tribune prefers a 75 mph limit and recommends using a seat belt.

If North Dakota wants to make a reasonable attempt to achieve Vision Zero, it needs to make safety a priority. HB 1475 doesn’t do that.