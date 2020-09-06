Tribune editorial: State wrong in riverbed mineral case

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A North Dakota Supreme Court decision in a riverbed mineral case rights a wrong by the state.

In a unanimous ruling, the court said the Wilkinson family’s property falls above the ordinary high water mark of the historical Missouri riverbed channel and isn’t state land. The decision opens the door for other landowners to file claims against the state.

The justices ruled that a study prompted by 2017 legislation proved that the property falls above the mark which is where the Missouri River channel existed before the Garrison Dam was built in the last century.

Damages in the case could reach into the millions. Also at stake are royalties that have accumulated over the last decade since the state claimed ownership of the minerals. The money was set aside in an account as the lawsuit played out. The family can now collect it.

The state’s attempt to claim the riverbed minerals was the latest injustice surrounding the Garrison Dam. The Fort Berthold Indian Reservation saw prime farmland, homes and even a town flooded for the dam. Landowners outside the reservation also lost land to the project. Property owners argued that the federal government underpaid them for the land.