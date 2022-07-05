Tribune editorial: State to catch up on EV charging stations

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

North Dakota is among the last states in the nation to install fast-charging stations for electric vehicles. Officials will soon make a big effort to catch up. The state is getting about $26 million in coming years through a federal program that aims to create a network of half a million electric vehicle fast-charging stations around the country. The first phase of North Dakota's effort is to build chargers no more than 50 miles apart and less than a mile off exits along Interstates 94 and 29, according to the Transportation Department. The agency is taking public comment while it develops the plan.

Down

The damage estimate from the historically bad weather and flooding in North Dakota in April is eye-popping. The state estimates damage to public infrastructure such as roads and bridges at a minimum of $57 million. And that figure doesn't include damage to private infrastructure and property, which also was extensive. Electric utilities had to fix 7,000 power poles, and ranchers suffered heavy livestock losses. Gov. Doug Burgum has requested a presidential disaster declaration. That would bring federal aid to the state to help with the public infrastructure repair costs. And North Dakotans have stepped up by donating to a relief fund for ranchers, and there's also private insurance. But there likely will be many costs that won't be covered by anything.

Up

An overly wet spring in North Dakota is good news for fall waterfowl hunters. The Game and Fish Department's annual spring breeding duck survey estimated 3.4 million birds, up 16% from last year and 38% above the long-term average. The reason for the healthy population of breeding ducks is that the number of temporary and seasonal wetlands in North Dakota is up 616% from a year ago -- the largest single-year increase on record. That bodes well for the fall hunt.

Down

A blood shortage is impacting North Dakota. Officials blame the coronavirus pandemic for the problem – the American Red Cross says the number of donors nationwide has dropped by 10% since it began more than two years ago. Vitalant Regional Director Jennifer Bredahl says the blood donation service is particularly in need of O negative and O positive blood. The shortage has real impacts on health care providers. Sanford Health Bismarck Lab Operations Director Amanda Sagsveen says the health care provider has not seen any drop in blood usage. She says donating blood is one of the most impactful ways people can help others. People can donate at Vitalant at 517 S. Seventh St. in Bismarck, or schedule a donation time online at vitalant.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0