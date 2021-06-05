Tribune editorial: State showing desire to curb climate change

The companies plan to make hydrogen from synthetic gas produced at the synfuels plant as well as from gas produced in the Bakken. If successful, the project would provide a big boost for North Dakota and increase its role in curbing climate change.

The state’s efforts won praise this week from Michael Regan, administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, during a visit to North Dakota. He complimented the state’s efforts on hydrogen and carbon dioxide capture. Gov. Doug Burgum last month called for the state to become carbon neutral by the end of the decade.

Regan touted President Joe Biden’s efforts to reduce emissions and lauded North Dakota’s efforts.

“There’s no doubt there’s huge potential there, and right here in North Dakota we’re seeing leadership,” he said.

State and business leaders urged Regan to have the administration encourage federal and state governments to work together to share power and collaborate in climate change efforts. They warned against forcing unpopular initiatives on the states.

The Biden administration has made climate change efforts a priority. While the state remains strongly supportive of oil and gas development, it has shown a willingness to develop projects to reduce the carbon footprint.