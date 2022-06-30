Tribune editorial: State shouldn’t target women as criminals

The Supreme Court's overturning of the Roe v. Wade decision has triggered a 2017 law banning abortion in North Dakota. But the impacts after the law takes effect July 28 are anything but certain.

Some women are fearing what's next. Will Minnesota -- where abortion will remain legal -- have the capacity to serve North Dakota residents while also seeing patients from South Dakota and potentially other states?

North Dakota law provides exceptions for victims of sexual assault or incest. But soon the state will not have an abortion provider, so those victims will have to leave the state to access services.

What if the woman does not want to report the sexual assault, or is not ready to? And will victims of sexual assault who choose abortion be believed?

The other exception is for cases in which an abortion was "necessary in professional judgment and was intended to prevent the death of the pregnant female." How will physicians interpret that provision? Will concerns about a hospital's liability affect professional judgment?

It's also unclear how the law, which makes performing an abortion a Class C felony, will be prosecuted.

One impact that's certain is that North Dakota will cease to have an abortion clinic. The Red River Women’s Clinic in Fargo is the only abortion provider in the state. Owner Tammi Kromenaker knew it was likely the court would rule against abortion, and she has been planning to move the clinic across the river to Moorhead, Minnesota.

Moving to Moorhead adds little distance for North Dakotans to travel to the clinic. The majority of out-of-state patients come from South Dakota and Minnesota, again adding no or little travel time.

Kromenaker was worried about the cost of moving the clinic and created a GoFundMe page to raise funds. The page was created Friday with a goal of $20,000. By Wednesday afternoon it had raised nearly $820,000 and had a new goal of $1 million.

That indicates support for the right for an abortion. In 2020 there were 1,171 abortions performed in North Dakota, according to the state Health Department. Of that number, 883 were North Dakotans and 338 were from out of state.

Abortion opponents will consider those numbers high, but in comparison to many states they are not.

There likely will be efforts to prevent North Dakotans from traveling out of state to get abortions. The Tribune editorial board believes it would be a mistake for the Legislature to pass laws to pursue and punish women for going elsewhere for abortions.

Women seeking abortions are facing difficult decisions that can lead to trauma. They don’t need the additional burden of the state chasing them and threatening them with punishment.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has promised to create a “firewall” to protect women from other states. How effective his firewall will be is another uncertainty.

