Tribune editorial: State’s clean energy efforts being noticed

Announcements on several energy fronts bode well for North Dakota’s future. The three projects have the potential for a cleaner environment.

In the last two weeks a plan was announced to build a factory to turn natural gas into liquid fuels; another option for disposing of radioactive waste moved forward; and approvals were granted for what’s expected to be the first carbon dioxide storage project in the state.

Canada-based Cerilon Inc. plans the $2.8 billion factory project in Trenton. If completed, it will help curb the wasteful burning of gas that is a byproduct of oil production.

The North Dakota Industrial Commission has permitted a second well planned for McKenzie County in which radioactive waste would be mixed with saltwater and injected deep underground. The bulk of the waste is shipped out of state.

And, in what was called “a landmark day” by State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms, Red Trail Energy’s plans to capture carbon emissions for underground storage received approvals. Red Trail operates an ethanol plant at Richardton. Red Trail's is one of a number of carbon capture projects in development in the state.

Officials say the state’s geology makes it favorable for storage, and as much as 250 billion tons of carbon dioxide could be stored.

At a time when there’s a push to move away from fossil fuels, projects such as these have the potential of putting the state’s energy industry in a more positive light. North Dakota’s efforts haven’t gone unnoticed.

U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm visited Grand Forks last week, taking part in a roundtable discussion that included Gov. Doug Burgum and Sen. John Hoeven, both Republicans. Granholm, the former Democratic governor of Michigan, is known for her alternative energy efforts.

She offered praise for North Dakota’s research and goals.

“To be able to say you’re going to be a state that is putting its stake in the ground for zero carbon, when you have such a fossil fuel history, is courageous and it’s great leadership. It means you’re going to invest in the technology that it takes to get there, as a goal.”

Burgum during the Williston Basin Petroleum Conference in Bismarck in May announced a goal of the state becoming “carbon neutral” by 2030. The state has been investing in a number of carbon capture projects.

If successful, the state and the energy industry can strike a balance with development and the environment. The nation had a reminder last winter of the dire consequences when the power grid was severely strained by a cold snap that plagued Texas and other central states.

North Dakota and the energy industry are making a major investment in carbon capture and other technologies and the rest of nation has been watching. North Dakota’s success should reap economic benefits for the state and the country.

Hopefully, the state and the Biden administration can maintain a working relationship that contributes to a successful outcome.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0