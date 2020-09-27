Tribune editorial: State’s budget withstanding the pandemic

Many businesses suffered earlier this year resulting in employees being laid off. The state tried to avoid completely shuttering as many businesses as possible. Restaurants were able to provide delivery and takeout, but the loss of diners hurt. It remains a tough financial situation for many businesses.

Federal assistance approved by Congress has helped ease the burden, but the outlook for another financial relief bill looks dim at best.

The downside to Burgum’s approach to the pandemic has been the recent increase in COVID-19 cases. By reopening the economy and not mandating the use of masks, the state has relied on the public voluntarily following best practices. The COVID-19 numbers show that hasn’t been working.

Steps have been taken by school districts and the higher education system to protect students and staff including mandating masks. There have been complaints by parents over some of the safety steps and distance learning. It’s a disgrace the logical practices to protect society are under attack.

Burgum and state officials are going to have a difficult time keeping the economy from suffering if the public doesn’t follow good practices. The governor has been counting on voluntary compliance to keep the economy on an even keel and the pandemic under control. One out of two isn’t good enough.

If the COVID-19 numbers don’t improve there will come a time when mandatory action will be needed. The state has shown it knows how to construct a budget, but does it know how to fight a pandemic? The jury’s still out.

