Tribune editorial: State’s budget withstanding the pandemic

Despite the pandemic and tumult in the oil patch, the state’s budget for the biennium continues to hold up. There’s enough cushion that no budget cuts are expected.
The two-year budget cycle runs through June 2021.
It will be a big relief if North Dakota is spared a round of cuts like occurred in 2016 under then-Gov. Jack Dalrymple. To find $1 billion in savings at the time, state agencies had to make major cuts and layoffs.
It would be catastrophic if the state had to make cuts while reeling from the impact of the pandemic. It’s a credit to the budgeting of the Legislature that the state has endured COVID-19 without going into a financial hole.
The Office of Management and Budget reported that August revenues were down 18.4% compared to original projections. Recent sales taxes were down 25.4% compared to the Legislature’s 2019 forecast. Still, overall tax collections for the state’s 2019-21 budget cycle are 2.4% above forecast, or $76.7 million ahead of the forecast.
It’s a cushion the state can hopefully ride until the next biennium. Legislators when they convene in January will be faced with some tight budgeting, but the situation could be worse. One reason the state has been able to skim by is that Gov. Doug Burgum never completely shut down the state because of the pandemic.
Many businesses suffered earlier this year resulting in employees being laid off. The state tried to avoid completely shuttering as many businesses as possible. Restaurants were able to provide delivery and takeout, but the loss of diners hurt. It remains a tough financial situation for many businesses.
Federal assistance approved by Congress has helped ease the burden, but the outlook for another financial relief bill looks dim at best.
The downside to Burgum’s approach to the pandemic has been the recent increase in COVID-19 cases. By reopening the economy and not mandating the use of masks, the state has relied on the public voluntarily following best practices. The COVID-19 numbers show that hasn’t been working.
Steps have been taken by school districts and the higher education system to protect students and staff including mandating masks. There have been complaints by parents over some of the safety steps and distance learning. It’s a disgrace the logical practices to protect society are under attack.
Burgum and state officials are going to have a difficult time keeping the economy from suffering if the public doesn’t follow good practices. The governor has been counting on voluntary compliance to keep the economy on an even keel and the pandemic under control. One out of two isn’t good enough.
If the COVID-19 numbers don’t improve there will come a time when mandatory action will be needed. The state has shown it knows how to construct a budget, but does it know how to fight a pandemic? The jury’s still out.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!