Tribune editorial: State on right approach for fair elections

Changes to election procedures approved by the 2021 Legislature likely won’t have a major impact on the June primary. Bills passed by legislators mainly clarified and updated the laws.

The lack of major changes along with there being no measures on the primary ballot or any high profile statewide races means voter turnout could be lackluster. Primaries tend to draw far fewer voters than the general election.

However, a good number of legislative races, especially among Republicans, could lure voters to the polls. There’s also a lot of interest in school board races across the country. North Dakotans elect school boards in June, and in cities such as Bismarck there are competitive contests.

Municipal elections also are final in June, but in county races the top vote-getters advance to November.

State legislators should be commended for taking a thoughtful approach to election reform while rejecting measures driven by the false narrative of election fraud.

In parts of the country, mail-in balloting and early voting has come under attack. In North Dakota, legislators approved provisions for matching absentee ballot application signatures. Voting by mail has been increasing the last six years. The pandemic played a role in increasing mail-in voting in 2020.

Early voting before the November general election increased from 38% in 2016 to 48% in 2018 to 75% in 2020. Voters have discovered how easy it is to vote by mail, while others like to personally cast their ballots at early voting locations.

Legislators apparently realized the popularity and safety of voting by mail by rejecting a measure that would have limited who could have voted absentee.

Deputy Secretary of State Jim Silrum told Tribune reporter Jack Dura that the Secretary of State’s Office gets daily questions about the integrity of elections. He calls that unfortunate, urging people not to sow distrust in elections, but to get involved in elections and see how they are well run.

The fact that Republicans dominate the state’s politics at the moment takes the edge off some of the criticism. It’s difficult to argue that elections are riddled with fraud when one party consistently wins by big margins. There are some more-conservative Republicans who have taken up the election fraud cause while attacking more-established Republican officeholders.

Still, there’s been no evidence of fraud other than a few isolated cases.

Longtime Secretary of State Al Jaeger and his office can be criticized for not modernizing earlier, but they can’t be faulted for how they have run elections. Elections have been fair and usually smoothly done.

As long as legislators fine-tune elections to make it easier for everyone to vote, the better off we will be.

