Tribune editorial: State needs to use federal funds wisely

The theory is this will keep workers in the state until the oil patch rebounds.

Companies must post a $100,000 bond for a producing oil well, but the cost of plugging and reclaiming a site can cost $150,000. According to state Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms, oil companies don’t have the money for plugging and reclaiming.

Whether it’s the best use of state funds to help out the oil industry can be debated. Officials feel it’s in the best interest of the state to help the workers and industry until oil production rebounds. Like it or not, the state has become dependent on the oil patch.

On Monday, the Legislative Procedure and Arrangements Committee voted to use up to $750,000 of the federal aid to provide 14 committee rooms with equipment for livestreaming and remote participation. The funds also would be used to upgrade the House and Senate chambers.

The Legislature has been developing a plan to provide the public with access to livestreaming of committee hearings and floor action. The pandemic has prompted legislators to fast track the process.

Legislators want to be prepared if the pandemic continues to pose problems when they go into session in January. The public would be able to follow the hearings and participate through the remote service.