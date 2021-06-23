Tribune editorial: State needs to tap into the spirit of 2011

The Tribune story on Saturday recounting the 2011 floods reminds us how Mother Nature can quickly turn our lives topsy-turvy. For Bismarck, Minot and many other communities in central and western North Dakota, it was a lost summer.
The flooding created a strange dichotomy in Bismarck-Mandan, Minot and other communities. There were those who lost their homes or had them threatened, while others were untouched by the disaster.
What enabled the communities to endure the floods and eventually rebound was the spirit of the people. Bismarck-Mandan residents came together to fill 11 million sandbags, and officials organized the construction of 7 miles of levees with the help of the National Guard. Trucks hauling dirt and other material became a daily sight.
Families forced from their homes found shelter with relatives and friends. Strangers offered storage space for belongings saved by evacuees. Sandbag events were held where community members gathered to fill bags. Then-Gov. Jack Dalrymple and his wife showed up to shovel sand into bags.
In Bismarck-Mandan, daily briefings were held to keep the public informed. Seated behind a long table were Dalrymple, local mayors, city and county commissioners, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officials and representatives of other offices. Members of Congress often attended.
It could have turned into a media circus, but it was managed to provide a steady stream of information to the public. There was some jockeying for a seat at the table, but Dalrymple and Warford provided steady hands.
The briefings lasted through the summer, but the flooding started much earlier in the state. In March, Linton, Beulah and other rural communities battled high waters. Linton residents returned from winning the Class B boys basketball title to find flooded streets. The spring floods would damage 70 homes in Linton.
The grim reality of the developing situation became apparent in Bismarck on May 6, 2011, when two men drowned when their canoe capsized on Apple Creek. The creek was unusually high, as water levels were high across the state because of heavy rain and a large amount of snowmelt in the mountains.
The public’s concern increased later in the month when it became known that a group of officials had held a closed door meeting to discuss the potential of flooding on the Missouri River. It was a low point in government transparency that the governor disavowed. The later briefings provided a daily dose of information.
In Saturday’s story, Warford compared the stress from the flooding to the stress during the pandemic. He’s certainly correct about the high levels of stress in both situations. There’s a major difference in the two events.
You could see the high water and the damage it left behind in 2011. The pandemic provided an unseen enemy in a virus. It’s a lethal enemy requiring safety protocols and drastic action that was difficult for some people to accept.
Warford remains proud of how North Dakotans reacted to the floods.
“The people of North Dakota are extraordinary, and Bismarck people are at the top,” Warford told the Tribune for Saturday’s story.
We need to remember how the state reacted to the 2011 crisis and approach future challenges in the same manner.