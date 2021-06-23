Tribune editorial: State needs to tap into the spirit of 2011

The Tribune story on Saturday recounting the 2011 floods reminds us how Mother Nature can quickly turn our lives topsy-turvy. For Bismarck, Minot and many other communities in central and western North Dakota, it was a lost summer.

The flooding created a strange dichotomy in Bismarck-Mandan, Minot and other communities. There were those who lost their homes or had them threatened, while others were untouched by the disaster.

What enabled the communities to endure the floods and eventually rebound was the spirit of the people. Bismarck-Mandan residents came together to fill 11 million sandbags, and officials organized the construction of 7 miles of levees with the help of the National Guard. Trucks hauling dirt and other material became a daily sight.

Families forced from their homes found shelter with relatives and friends. Strangers offered storage space for belongings saved by evacuees. Sandbag events were held where community members gathered to fill bags. Then-Gov. Jack Dalrymple and his wife showed up to shovel sand into bags.

In Bismarck-Mandan, daily briefings were held to keep the public informed. Seated behind a long table were Dalrymple, local mayors, city and county commissioners, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officials and representatives of other offices. Members of Congress often attended.