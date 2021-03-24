Tribune editorial: State needs to share taxes with Fort Berthold

President Joe Biden issued a directive to halt oil leasing on federal lands while the administration reviews the practice. Some tracts of federal minerals next to the reservation boundary could be accessed by drilling a well that starts on Fort Berthold. The tribe would need leniency from the Biden administration to do so.

Fox has indicated his willingness to push the administration for approval to drill. If that happens, the state would receive some tax revenue from the wells.

Still, the Tribune editorial board doesn’t believe the root of the problem is the Biden administration’s policy. Biden made no secret about his energy policy while running for president. The halt to leasing on federal lands shouldn’t have come as a surprise.

What bothers legislators is the thought of sharing tax revenue with the tribe. Even though the revenue comes from oil on tribal land, they don’t want to give it up. It smacks of the policies throughout this nation’s history that saw Native lands and resources stolen.

In recent years, the state has worked with the Three Affiliated Tribes to reach agreements on tax policy. A new tax sharing agreement was reached after the 2019 legislative session. The Legislature needs to continue those good faith efforts and reach an agreement on Senate Bill 2319.