Tribune editorial: State needs to see how tax trigger works

Legislators shouldn’t be in a hurry to change how the state taxes the oil industry. Instead, they should monitor how oil prices perform for the rest of the year.

The North Dakota Petroleum Council wants North Dakota to ditch its price-based triggers that could prompt a tax rate increase under the present high oil prices.

The present trigger is the result of a legislative compromise at the end of the 2015 legislative session. The legislation abolished some price-based incentives for the industry while lowering the oil tax rate from 11.5% to 10%. It also raised the total oil tax to 11% if oil prices reach $90 a barrel for three consecutive months.

If the current price trend continues, the trigger will be pulled next month, according to Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus.

It’s understandable the oil industry wants the most favorable tax rate possible; any business feels that way. North Dakotans have witnessed the up and down cycles of oil prices. It impacts state government and taxpayers just as it does the industry.

The pandemic reduced profits of oil companies in 2020, and then the top 25 oil and gas companies posted record profits in 2021. The Russian invasion of Ukraine has sent gas prices soaring at the pump. Most motorists aren’t feeling sorry for the industry when they are filling their tanks.

Petroleum Council President Ron Ness argues that the state and industry would be better off with a flat tax rate. He believes “predictability where possible” will help drive investment in North Dakota.

The 2015 legislation was an attempt to give the oil industry a break by reducing the tax rate. The state took less, the industry got more. Legislators decided that when the industry was flush the state should see some benefits, so the trigger was approved. Once triggered, the higher rate lasts only while oil prices remain at $90 a barrel or higher.

The state wants to be helpful to the industry, but it also has a responsibility to taxpayers. The compromise was an attempt to do both. The industry wouldn’t have been happy if the rate had remained at 11.5%.

It gets tiresome that when the oil industry wants something from the state, it suggests operators will go elsewhere if the demand isn't met. Most North Dakotans realize by now that if the industry can get a better deal somewhere else it might leave. That doesn’t mean the state needs to bow to every demand.

The state needs to see the results if the trigger is pulled. How long does the higher rate remain in place before prices drop? What’s the impact on the state and the oil industry? Does the state gain much, and how much does the industry lose?

While the state is appreciative of the oil industry, it has to do what’s best for the public. There are times when the state and industry won’t agree -- that doesn’t mean they can’t co-exist.

