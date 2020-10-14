Tribune editorial: State needs to reimburse Kommer costs

Kommer told the Legislative Audit and Fiscal Review Committee recently that: “I would like my money back, not because I care about the money, I don’t, but as a symbol that reason prevails over chaos and good prevails over evil.”

We will take Kommer at her word that she doesn’t care about the money, but the Tribune does. Kommer, like Gallion, serves the public, though her position is appointed and the auditor is elected.

It’s logical she would retain counsel once it was announced her office was under investigation. Since the state didn’t provide attorneys, Kommer and others hired attorneys. Since no charges are forthcoming, it’s only fair that they be reimbursed for expenses. Gov. Doug Burgum’s office said the governor plans to support legislation with retroactive application. It’s unclear why Kommer’s claim was rejected.

That’s not the way to support state employees. Those working for the state expect to be supported unless they violate the law or the terms of their employment. The Legislature needs to review the guidelines for reimbursement to make sure state employees are treated fairly.

The Tribune believes Gallion handled the audit properly and the process worked. Where the system failed was when it came to paying back Kommer.

