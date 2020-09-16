Tribune editorial: State needs to quit bowing to oil industry

Too often, the state’s oil industry-related decisions are driven by fear that the companies will leave the state. State officials worry oil companies will shift their focus away from the Bakken to shale plays such as the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The Permian is closer to major pipelines, refiners and export terminals. That makes the oil worth a few more dollars per barrel than Bakken crude.

Add uncertainty surrounding the future of the Dakota Access Pipeline and the potential changes to the quality of natural gas accepted onto the Northern Border Pipeline, a major exporter for Bakken gas.

Throughout its history, the oil industry has seen a lot of ups and downs. So what’s happening now isn’t an unusual situation. Another thing that’s not unusual is the state going the extra mile for the oil industry. Company officials explain how dire a situation is, and the state bends backward to find ways to help them out.

The state is using pandemic-related federal aid it received to restore abandoned oil well sites. The work provides jobs for oil workers who lost their jobs because of the downturn. That’s good, but some of the abandoned wells should have been dealt with years ago. The state is letting the companies that abandoned the wells off the hook.