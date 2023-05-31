Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Attorney General Drew Wrigley expressed disappointment last week as he released 2022 statistics that showed an increase in violent crime. He used his press conference to renew his call for mandatory minimum sentences for certain violent crimes.

Wrigley was upset when the state House scuttled legislation to impose tougher penalties for violent gun crimes and offenses against police. He promises to bring back similar legislation for the 2025 Legislature.

The Tribune Editorial Board didn’t support the bill, especially in its original form when it took sentencing discretion away from judges. The bill also ran counter to work done by previous legislative sessions to reduce the number of people receiving long prison sentences and to improve rehabilitation services.

Wrigley is correct that there’s a disturbing trend of increasing drug offenses and crimes against people. Homicides increased from 17 in 2021 to 30 in 2022. The 20-year record was set in 2020 with 32 homicides.

Reported crimes against persons, including robbery, held flat last year but are up 37% from 2013.

There are several factors that could be contributing to the increase in crime. North Dakota’s population has grown this century with the oil boom and the focus on increasing the workforce. The state has some of the most liberal gun laws, making weapons easily available to the population. Guns add a scary element to crimes.

Wrigley blames lenient sentences and early paroles for repeat offenders. He announced plans to add a new statistic to future crime reports: crimes committed by people on early parole. The attorney general said this statistic will provide information for lawmakers to use when considering legislation.

The Tribune doesn’t disagree that offenders should be punished for their crimes. However, the Tribune has long supported efforts to rehabilitate offenders and make them productive members of society. It doesn’t work with everyone, but state officials realize you can’t keep building more prisons.

There needs to be a balance when it comes to sentencing. Judges need discretion and to not be locked into mandatory sentences. Overall, offenders need to know there’s a chance of parole if their behavior merits it. Though there are some crimes that deserve long sentences, even life terms without parole.

Wrigley has a history of taking a tough stance on crime, which isn’t surprising for a former U.S. attorney. When he was lieutenant governor under Gov. Jack Dalrymple, he was the “get tough” voice of the administration during the Dakota Access Pipeline protests.

Statewide district court filings dropped 11% in 2022, down to 141,514 total criminal, civil, traffic and other filings. State Court Administrator Sally Holewa said the drop in filings is cyclical.

So while violent crimes may be increasing, overall the number of court cases are down.

While Wrigley is correct to voice concern about the violent crime trend, the answer isn’t to lock everyone up for longer stretches. Sometimes long sentences can harden people into worse criminals.

North Dakota needs to stay the course of balancing good judicial and prosecutorial judgment with rehabilitative services. In the long run it should help reduce crime.