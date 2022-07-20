Tribune editorial: State needs rules on fate of all emails

Liz Brocker was right to resign from the state Attorney General’s Office. She was wrong to have the late Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem’s email account deleted one day after his death.

The matter needs to be further investigated, and the state needs to craft a policy for retaining emails.

Brocker served in the office for 21 years and was Stenehjem's executive assistant. Over the years she earned the reputation of being Stenehjem’s gatekeeper, deciding to whom and when access was available.

Attorney General Drew Wrigley, who was appointed to replace Stenehjem, and his deputy Claire Ness became aware of the deleted emails when working on an open records request from the Tribune.

Stenehjem over the years had earned accolades for his support of open meetings and open records. He was considered a friend of the media, though Brocker often slowed contact between reporters and the attorney general.

Brocker’s explanation in an email for requesting the deletion of his emails comes across as disturbing.

“We want to make sure no one has an opportunity to make an Open Record request for his emails, especially as he kept EVERYTHING,” she wrote.

This runs counter to what Stenehjem advocated during his tenure as attorney general. He defended open records and open meetings laws. That’s not to say that news organizations always agreed with Stenehjem, but he was a reliable supporter.

Brocker said she made the request for the deletion of the emails after talking with Chief Deputy Attorney General Troy Seibel. However, Seibel says he doesn’t recall that conversation. After Seibel resigned in March, Brocker had his emails deleted.

Wrigley said he doesn’t see any “nefarious intent” on the part of Brocker having the emails deleted. North Dakota Newspaper Association attorney Jack McDonald thinks her actions are related to “an overzealousnous and maybe protectiveness.”

Wrigley sees nothing criminal about what happened, and the matter is likely to end with Brocker’s resignation. There were no open records requests related to Stenehjem at the time of his death, and some files can be recovered.

An outside agency, perhaps the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, ought to investigate and forward reports to a prosecutor to review whether state laws were broken. North Dakota law makes tampering with public records a felony if a public official “knowingly, without lawful authority, destroys, conceals, removes, or otherwise impairs the verity or availability of a government record.”

The situation also points to the need for a state policy on the retention of emails. All state officials' emails don’t have to be saved forever, but there needs to be a period of time for cataloging the material. And the law should designate who’s responsible for deciding what’s saved.

Brocker’s comments indicated a motive to protect Stenehjem and his family from anyone seeking a story. A loyal employee can be praiseworthy, but when it comes to state officials, the first responsibility is to the public.

It’s unfortunate that the deleted emails have resulted in questions about the quick action. It points to the importance of open records and open meetings. It’s something Wayne Stenehjem understood well.