The discovery of a second location in North Dakota containing rare earth elements has state officials excited. The elements are in demand for health care, energy and consumer electronics.

The discoveries have the potential of providing the state with another economic driver.

The North Dakota Geological Survey in April identified the Bear Den Member of the Golden Valley Formation that covers 340 square miles in western and central North Dakota. Mineral deposits were found in U.S. Forest Service property, North Dakota trust lands and private property.

The area covers McKenzie, Dunn, Mercer, Stark and western Morton counties. The second formation was identified this month beneath the Rhame bed in southwestern North Dakota, about 1,000 feet below the previous discovery.

The state has been working to identify deposits of the critical rare earth elements. The Legislature passed House Bill 1511, which provides tax breaks for mining and processing of the elements. The University of North Dakota Institute of Energy Studies has been exploring ways to mine the elements found in lignite coal.

The minerals include copper, lithium, nickel and cobalt, along with rare earth elements such as scandium and yttrium. The elements are important for clean energy technologies such as wind turbines, electricity networks and electric vehicles.

The Tribune Editorial Board understands the interest the state has in the elements. The U.S. depends on other nations, especially China, for these elements. If they can be mined in the state, it will help provide the U.S. with energy independence.

While the Tribune agrees it’s important to the nation’s security to mine these elements where possible, it’s also important to do it in an orderly manner. The Geological Survey says the potential extraction can be comparatively low-cost and environmentally friendly.

The UND Institute of Energy Studies has funding to study how best to mine the elements. They could be worth billions of dollars.

The minerals could be recovered by conventional strip mining or by leaving the ore in the ground and recovering the minerals from it by dissolving them and pumping the solution to the surface where the minerals can be recovered. That’s called “in situ” mining.

First it has to be determined there’s enough elements to make mining worthwhile. Secondly, the state along with the federal government needs to interest companies in mining the elements.

The state also needs rules in place so land and mineral owners are treated fairly, the mining is monitored and the sites are eventually restored. The state learned from the oil boom what can happen when there’s a mad rush to explore.

There’s still a lot of research to be done, but North Dakota has the potential for playing a major role in recovering rare earth elements that are needed by the nation.