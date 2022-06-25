Tribune editorial: State must tap federal funds, have oversight

Funds from the Federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law approved last fall have started flowing into North Dakota. Preliminary estimates indicate the state could receive more than $1.1 billion in new money over the next five years.

There’s no doubt the state can put the money to good use. Aging roads, bridges and other infrastructure are overdue for improvements or replacement. It’s a situation that’s true across the nation. It’s essential that North Dakota puts the funds to use in a timely manner with proper oversight.

The first funds going through the approval process include $2.5 million for the Department of Mineral Resources’ abandoned oil well plugging program. Another $1 million was approved by the Emergency Commission for the Department of Environmental Quality to hire four temporary, full-time-equivalent employees to administer future funding for drinking water projects and to handle new federal requirements on lead and copper water lines.

Both projects need final approval from the Legislature’s Budget Section, which will meet on Tuesday.

While Gov. Doug Burgum welcomes the federal funds, he’s concerned about caps placed on the Emergency Commission by the 2021 Legislature. The commission can’t approve in aggregate more than $50 million in federal funds or $20 million in special funds every two years without the approval of the Legislature.

Since the Legislature is in session about four months every two years, the caps could limit the state’s ability to allocate the funds. While $50 million is a lot of money, it doesn’t take long to hit the figure when dealing with major infrastructure projects.

At the same time, the Tribune editorial board believes it’s important to have oversight on all of the projects. On the national level, it’s been revealed that massive fraud occurred with the distribution of funds intended to counter the problems from the pandemic.

Burgum would like the state’s budget director, Joe Morrissette, to have the authority to approve minimal funding requests like the $5,000 the Emergency Commission approved for the state School for the Blind last week. That makes sense, but there still needs to be a mechanism for oversight.

The state auditor’s office has demonstrated in recent years that offices can make errors, usually unintended, that can cost the state.

North Dakota needs to be able to make use of all of the infrastructure funds that are made available. That means it needs to be flexible enough to meet deadlines for spending the money. There’s no doubt that many roads, bridges and water-related projects need replacement or improvement.

Delaying needed improvements increases the risks of potentially fatal accidents. Making use of the infrastructure funds should be considered a public safety issue, and the safety of the public should get priority.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0